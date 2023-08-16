It has been a year since TKZee's Tokollo "Magesh" Tshabalala's death and the remaining members of the group marked the day

Kabelo Mabalane and Zwai Bala both took to their respective social media pages and shared touching tributes

Social media users, including celebrities also shared fond memories of the late lyrical genius who died after suffering a seizure

15 August 2023 marked exactly one year since Tokollo "Magesh" Tshabalala's untimely death. Magesh was popular for being one-third of the iconic singing group TKZee.

TKZee’s Kabelo and Zwai remembered Magesh on his death anniversary. Image: @zeebala and Getty Images

TKZee members remember Magesh on death anniversary

The remaining members of the group Kabelo Mabalane and Zwai Bala headed to their social media pages to share fond memories of the late singer.

Kabelo Mabalane shared throwback pictures on his Instagram timeline and noted the Magesh may be gone, but his legacy lives on forever. He wrote:

"Today is exactly a year since you’ve been gone. You are gone but never forgotten! "

Zwai Bala also shared pictures of his late friend and said he thought they were going to grow old together. The touching post read:

"And there I thought we would grow old together. Rest easy my brother. I miss you every day. #1yearon"

TKZee fans remember Magesh on death anniversary

South African music lovers also said they miss Magesh. Many took to Mabalane's timeline to shower the late singer with praise.

tpound198210 said:

"Geshinova, lyrical genius."

@didiermagents wrote:

"It’s so crazy but in some ways it feels as if he is still here."

@unathi.co added:

"My crush bethuna♥️"

@menelisimusic noted:

"heavyweight Tiger! One of the greatest ones that ever will be Dankie Gesh"

@smejo_28 said:

" Legendary Kwaaito Lyrist Tokolo,Mshengu..."

