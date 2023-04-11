Top South African singer Thandiswa "King Tha" Mazwai visited legendary star Hugh Masekela's grave in Westpark Cemetery

Thandiswa shared pictures from the visit on her Instagram page, explaining what she did and how she felt when she visited the place for the first time since Bra Hugh's death

She said she sat at Hugh Masekela's grave for an hour while playing his songs and her new songs and jotting down some notes in her notebook

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Thandiswa Mazwai said she was emotional when she visited legendary star Hugh Masekela's grave for the first time since his burial in 2018.

Thandiswa Mazwai shared that she visited Hugh Masekela's grave. Image: @thandiswamazwai and Getty Images

Source: UGC

The musician succumbed to prostate cancer on January 23, 2018, at 78. He was laid to rest at the Westpark Cemetary on January 30.

Thandiswa Mazwai visits Hugh Masekela's grave, shares pictures from emotional visit

Thandiswa Mazwai and Hugh Masekela had a close relationship. The star once shared that Hugh's death hit her hard. According to TimesLIVE, King Tha recently left her followers in their feels when she visited the late musician's final resting place in Westpark Cemetary.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The former Bongo Maffin lead singer shared pictures she took at Bra Hugh's grave and narrated what happened in the caption. The singer said the visit was emotional and even shed some tears.

She also said she played Masekela's and some of her new songs and jotted some notes in her notebook. She wrote:

"This morning I sat at Bra Hugh’s grave for the first time since we buried him. I sat for an hour while the winter sun warmed my back and the cold floor iced my bare feet. I played his music, then my new music. I wrote in my notebook while burning a j and some palo santo. I cried a little bit and sat there for an hour before I finally left.

"Always missed Uncle Hugh. ✨ I miss your kind and gentle council as I finish this work. LAST FRAME: Water that my daughter put out for me to wash my hands after visiting the grave site. #rituals."

Ntsiki Mazwai wishes Thandiswa Mazwai happy birthday, poet thanks sister for carrying her through dark times

In more entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that Ntsiki Mazwai had Mzansi chopping onions after writing a touching caption for her sister, Thandiswa Mazwai's birthday.

IOL reported that Thandiswa was born on March 31, 1976, making her 47 years old in 2023. To celebrate turning a year older, Ntsiki made the Nizalwa Ngobani? hitmaker feel special on the timeline.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News