Former U npopular Opinion host Ntsiki Mazwai wished her sister Thandiswa Mazwai a happy birthday on her timeline

Thandiswa celebrated her 47th birthday on March 31, and Ntsiki wrote a lengthy caption thanking her for being the best big sister

Mzansi also showered Thandiswa with sweet birthday messages in response to Ntsiki's viral tweet

Ntsiki Mazwai had Mzansi chopping onions after writing a touching caption for her sister, Thandiswa Mazwai's, birthday.

Ntsiki Mazwai wished Thandiswa Mazwai a happy 47th birthday on March 31. Image: @miss_ntsiki_mazwai

Source: Instagram

IOL reported that Thandiswa was born on March 31, 1976, making her 47 years old in 2023. To celebrate turning a year older, Ntsiki made the Nizalwa Ngobani? hitmaker feel special on the timeline.

Ntsiki Mazwai thanks Thandiswa Mazwai for being her rock

Ntsiki couldn't help but thank Thandiswa for being her shoulder to cry on while wishing her a happy 47th birthday. Ntsiki has recently been through a lot in her professional life. She lost two podcasts, LOUD and Unpopular Opinion, but recovered thanks to her support structure, which includes her sister, Thandiswa.

In a tweet, Ntsiki lauded Thandiswa, saying:

"I've known you all my life. You have been there for me in my darkest hours without judgement. You have carried me through my roughest storms. You have been my loud laughter in happy times and a safe space for all my fiery madness. I love you so, so much. Happy birthday @thandiswamazwai"

Mzansi wishes Thandiswa Mazwai happy birthday

@astrobear13 said:

"Happy birthday to your sister. It's my sister's birthday today, too."

@ComradeMDU shared:

"Happy birthday to the big sis. She is our Ngoma."

@lwandlezulu24 posted:

"Many happy returns of the day Mazwai, Stufuza ❤"

@SaneleNtshingi4 replied:

"Happy birthday King Tha."

@Mugwena_T commented:

"Happy birthday to your sister, Thandiswa. I love you guys ❤️"

@willstarttomoro also said:

"She is so beautiful."

@Artybotoman93 added:

"Happy Birthday to one of the best to ever do it."

Ntsiki Mazwai speaks on being black sheep of the Mazwai family when compared to Thandiswa Mazwai

As evidenced by the comments on Ntsiki's birthday post for Thandiswa, Mzansi adores the former Bongo Maffin member. Briefly News reported that in late 2022, Ntsiki addressed the love her sister constantly receives while she gets trolled almost daily.

Ntsiki Mazwai tweeted that she finds it hilarious that she is treated poorly while her musician sister Thandiswa is well-liked by South Africans.

The famous poet is known for her outrageous opinions, whereas Thandiswa is well-known for her artistry.

