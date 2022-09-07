Ntsiki Mazwai reflected on how differently she gets treated when looking at her musician sister Thandiswa Mazwai

South African poet and artist Ntsiki looked back on the years of ridicule that she's faced in comparison to the adoration her sister receives

Ntsiki Mazwai's reflection got some reactions from netizens who didn't entirely agree with her opinion once again

Ntsiki Mazwai has always been a sort of black sheep, especially from a family with another celebrity. Ntsiki Mazwai recently compared herself to her sister in terms of popularity.

Ntsiki Mazwai was amused when she reflected on how her sister Thandiswa Mazwai is a favourite while she's not. Image: Instagram/@thandiswamazwai/@miss_ntsiki_mazwai

Thandiswa Mazwai is a beloved Afro-soul musician, while her sister Ntsiki Mazwai is known for her unpopular opinions. The two are treated in opposite ways despite them being sisters.

Ntsiki Mazwai says Mzansi prefers Thandiswa Mazwai over her

Ntsiki Mazwai wrote on Twitter that she finds it funny that she gets poorly treated while her musician sister Thandiswa is beloved by South Africans. She wrote:

"The irony of the most loved person in SA being the sister of the most hated."

One disagreed and insisted that some love the poet in the country. Another netizen said it's all about yin and yang.

@CeliStewart commented:

"It’s time to let go of the narrative of you being hated. In case you haven’t noticed, you actually are loved. "

Ntsiki Mazwai 's reflection comes after the sisters announced they'd have a candid interview on the Unpopular Opinion podcast. Some Briefly News readers look forward to the in-depth interview readers have expressed their anticipation to have the sister clear up any confusion.

Casper Mpofu commented:

"I like these two girls, but they confuse me at times."

KaMufumadi Lebyane commented:

"Before sunrise, she'll say she has beef or pork with her sister...I don't trust that Ntsiki."

Jange Tissa commented:

"Much love for Ntsiki."

Ntsiki shades Nomzamo Mbatha 4 years after brutal disses on 'Roast of Somizi'

Briefly News previously reported that Ntsiki Mazwai was one of the panellists for the Roast of Somizi on Comedy Central. Ntsiki Mazwai recently looked back on how one celebrity, Nomzamo Mbatha, got ideas for her jokes at the Comedy Central roast.

Ntsiki Mazwai alleged that Nomzamo Mbatha had help before coming to the show. Ntsiki Mazwai's rant about the Comedy Central roast comes years after the event.

In a tweet, Ntsiki looked back on why Nomzamo had specifically brutal disses for her in 2018 on the Roast of Somizi.

