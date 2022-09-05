Ntsiki Mazwai went down memory lane when she remembered how badly celebrities made fun of her on the Roast of Somizi

Poet Ntsiki Mazwai was on the receiving end of brutal jokes from public figures such as Nomzamo Mbatha

Ntsiki Mazwai let her followers on social media know that Nomzamo Mbatha had a team behind her, who gathered the information for the roast

Ntsiki Mazwai was one of the panellists for the Roast of Somizi on Comedy Central. Ntsiki Mazwai recently looked back on how one celebrity, Nomzamo Mbatha, got ideas for her jokes at the Comedy Central roast.

Ntsiki Mazwai shared the lengths Nomzamo Mbatha went to for information to roast her at the Comedy Central show. Instagram/@miss_ntsiki_mazwai/@nomzamo_m

Ntsiki Mazwai alleged that Nomzamo Mbatha had help before coming to the show. Ntsiki Mazwai's rant about the Comedy Central roast comes years after the event.

What did Nomzamo Mbatha do to Ntsiki Mazwai?

In a tweet, Ntsiki looked back on why Nomzamo had specifically brutal disses for her in 2018 on the Roast of Somizi. She said:

"Yooooh I will never forget how my ex-manager, who is Nomzamo Mbatha's manager, gave her sensitive, private family information to use at the roast. May my ancestors never rest till all is returned to sender."

Ntsiki is talking about Pumza Nohashe who manages Monzamo Mbatha. Ntsiki previously opened up that her experience at the Comedy Central roast and says it was traumatizing.

The poet's followers agreed that Nomzamo's roast was particularly brutal. Many said the roast made the actress look like a mean girl.

In another Ntsiki said evil walks with Confidence, but it is unclear whether she means Nomzamo or her manager Pumza Nohashe.

@nkuleGogo commented:

"That roast changed the way people saw uNomzamo! No one likes a mean girl. No matter how beautiful and successful you are no one likes an evil person. That roast made her look evil, boastful & prideful. It left a bitter taste in many people's mouths til to date! It was so low!"

@Alulu25 commented:

"True, the “South Africa’s sweetheart persona” vanished that night."

@BrunoSigwela commented:

"Sorry Mamiya."

@Sallystarseed commented:

"This tweet...I have trust issues because of women like this."

@tellyM60 commented:

"Eitjh! Skies! I won't ever watch the roast after seeing your roast. People were very brutal there. Hope you heal."

@Doc_Shabangu commented:

"Why did you agree to be part of it if you knew that you were going to be a crybaby?"

@TeacherNandi commented:

"My heart cancelled Nomzamo Mbatha after that roast."

@__Raboo

"Lmao, and boy did she serve you."

Ntsiki Mazwai asks sister Thandiswa hard questions during emotional interview

Briefly News previously reported that Ntsiki and Thandiswa Mazwai had an interview on Ntsiki's popular podcast, the Unpopular Opinion with Ntsiki Mazwai.

The Bongo Maffin band member told her fans and followers not to miss the emotional and entertaining interview she had with her controversial baby sister Ntsiki Mazwai.

According to The Daily Sun, Thandiswa Mazwai, also known as King Tha, headed to her Instagram page to encourage peeps to tune in. She revealed that the interesting show was filled with laughter and some tears.

Source: Briefly News