Makgotso Lee-Ann Mokopo, better known as Gogo Maweni has taken to social media to share her latest frustration with her followers

The sangoma turned Sangoma posted a video of a dead owl that she claimed belonged to one of the people trying to bewitch her

The post drew immediate attention from netizens, who flooded the comments section with mixed reactions to Gogo Maweni's allegations

Sangoma and reality TV star Gogo Maweni claims that someone is attempting to cast a spell on her.

Gogo Maweni says someone is bewitching her after finding a dead owl in front of her house. Image: @dr_maweni

Gogo Maweni took to Instagram to call out the alleged witch who is playing with her. She shared a video of a dead owl she found on her doorstep shortly after returning from Botswana. Gogo Maweni cursed the individual, saying:

“Don't mess with me, don't bring your sh*t to my house. Keep trying. You guys don't get tired. Every time there's something. Worry about your own sh*t. Nothing is working. We're no afraid of anything. Try again.”

Gogo Maweni said this is a sign that she is a threat to other sangomas. She angrily told them to get away from her. Maweni went on to say that she is a gifted healer and that their gimmicks will not work on her.

On Instagram, Gogo Maweni shared the following post:

Netizens react with mixed reactions to Gogo Maweni's accusations

@mabridge_2 said:

"I'm so traumatised "

@realnonhlanhla wrote:

"Poor animal "

@techniques_i shared:

"Public stunt"

@zamo_scott posted:

"People honestly need to worry about themselves and stop this nonsense "

@nickynice_king replied:

"You are playing with ur gift just for fame!"

@evon2lah added:

"But isn't this one of her pets?"

Source: Briefly News