SK Khoza has not been taking care of his son, according to the mother of his child, Dr Maweni, who even got the courts involved

South African actor SK Khoza is obligated to pay a certain amount for the care of his six-year-old with Dr Maweni

Dr Maweni has now made it public information that SK Khoza is failing to make the necessary payments for his child

SK Khoza's failure to send Dr Maweni money for their child has tongues wagging on social media. Dr Maweni exposed how SK Khoza has done nothing to contribute to the quality of his son's life.

SK Khoza is failing to meet a court order that forces him to pay a certain monthly amount to take care of his 6-year-old son. Image: Instagram/@dr_maweni/@skcoza

Source: Instagram

TV personality Dr Maweni has not been shy to let everyone know exactly how SK Khoza is falling short as a father. Tweeps had varying reactions to Dr Maweni's accusations against SK Khoza.

Netizens debated whether the amount SK Khoza has to pay is too much money for a child. Other tweeps had jokes saying that Dr Maweni has supernatural powers that can help her get the money out of SK Khoza.

Dr Maweni fails to receive R6 000 per month from SK Khoza for child support

Controversial blogger Musa Khawula shared that Dr Maweni has a court order that forces SK to pay R6 000 monthly for his six-year-old son's maintenance. Musa reports that Dr Maweni let everyone know that SK Khoza has not paid any money to care for their son so far.

Dr Maweni claps back at netizens

Netizens debated whether R6 000 is too much money for a child. Other tweeps had jokes, saying that Dr Maweni has supernatural powers that can help her to get the money out of SK.

@kabontle62 commented:

"She must send the owl to collect the money."

@Blakshuga_IGH0 commented:

"She must use muthi."

@_Zukoh_ commented:

"When you lack self-control you end up with women like oGogo Maweni. I don't think this guy will ever recover from this blunder he made here."

@GcinorhM

"SK used to be my role model, but now..."

@sessymdlokovana commented:

"I assume that everybody who finds this R6 000 problematic doesn't have a child."

Dr Maweni responded to one tweep who asked why she can't force him to pay. Gogo Maweni said that she has no reason to force SK because she has everything she needs in life, including money and a father for her kids.

Source: Briefly News