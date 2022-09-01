Zakwe has taken to social media to share that he wants to join the rap battle but is undecided because his name wasn't mention in 150 Bars

The gold-selling rapper shared that he has recorded dope bars that he wants to drop but he has mixed feelings about it

Local hip-hop heads took to his comment section to urge him to drop the track because Big Zulu's 150 Bars shaded the entire local rap scene

Zakwe has taken to his timeline to share that he's tempted to join the ongoing rap battle in the Mzansi hip-hop scene. The rapper expressed that he has mixed feelings about it because Big Zulu didn't mention his name in 150 Bars.

Source: Instagram

Big Zulu shook the local rap industry two weeks back when he roasted popular South African rappers in 150 Bars. The likes of Cassper Nyovest, Duncan, Kwesta, K.O and AKA were mentioned in the diss track.

Some of those rap stars have dropped their own tracks in response to Nkabi's diss track and others have promised to release theirs soon.

Taking to Twitter, the gold-selling Zakwe shared that he has recorded a few bars and he's really tempted to drop them but is hesitant because no-one has mentioned him in any of the recent diss tracks.

Hip-hop heads took to Zakwe's comment section and encouraged him to drop the track because Big Zulu's song was directed at the entire hip-hop community.

@MthokoSIMELANE commented:

"You act like you don't have 2 gold selling albums under your belt .. you done earned your stripes to speak whenever you feel like it... drop."

@ZamaWZwane wrote:

"Too late. Ungasipha nje ama-bars ngoba swalambele kodwa hhay, I think that ship has sailed."

@aifaniaudio_com said:

"Do the right thing, King."

@SelepePhilani commented:

"Master lyricist. Please drop."

@navyntuli07 wrote:

"Release we’ll deal with everything later."

@june_star6 added:

"Dedela Cebisa, this is for the momentum of the game. The more we get these replies the more hip-hop izohlala isenkulumeni zabantu."

Cassper Nyovest teases new Big Zulu diss track

In other music news, Cassper Nyovest has taken to his timeline to share a teaser of his Big Zulu diss track. The rapper's upcoming single is a response to Nkabi's 150 Bars.

Big Zulu dropped his diss track two weeks ago. He dropped it on the same day Mufasa dropped his latest single, Put Your Hands Up. 150 Bars did more numbers than Cass' song and reached one million views in just four days.

Taking to Twitter, Cassper shared a teaser of his diss track. He revealed that it will drop on Friday, 2 September. Big Zulu is also dropping a new track featuring Nasty C and Patoranking on the same day.

In the clip, he can be heard insulting Big Zulu. He captioned his post:

"You have 24 hours to get your sh*t together @BigZulu_ZN."

Source: Briefly News