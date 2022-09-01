Cassper Nyovest has taken to social media to tease a Big Zulu diss track and hip-hop heads are here for it

The Amademoni rapper shared that he's dropping his response to 150 Bars on the same day Big Zulu drops his new single

Social media users shared that they can't wait to see who'll do more numbers when both the rappers' songs drop on Friday

Cassper Nyovest has taken to his timeline to share a teaser of his Big Zulu diss track. The rapper's upcoming single is a response to Nkabi's 150 Bars.

Big Zulu dropped his diss track two weeks ago. He dropped it on the same day Mufasa dropped his latest single, Put Your Hands Up. 150 Bars did more numbers than Cass' song and reached one million views in just four days.

Taking to Twitter, Cassper Nyovest shared a teaser of his diss track. He revealed that it will drop on Friday, 2 September. Big Zulu is also dropping a new track featuring Nasty C and Patoranking on the same day.

In the clip, Mufasa can be heard insulting Big Zulu. He captioned his post:

"You have 24 hours to get your sh*t together @BigZulu_ZN."

Hip-hop heads took to the Amademoni hitmaker's comment section to share their thoughts on his post. Many can't wait for both the beefing stars to drop on the same day.

@_Junior9781 wrote:

"Lol, Cassper wants to do the same thing Zulu did with Put Your Hands Up."

@DjZanD commented:

"The lion came out the den!!!"

@bigxhosa_ said:

" 'I have a Bentley and I filled up the dome, Big Zulu you in a taxi eating scones', I already know what you are going to say."

@Pro2Call_ wrote:

" 'I was filling up stadiums when it was hard for you to fill up Siyaya', please don't be too hard on him Mufasa."

@Koketso_ramps commented:

"Did you just say ms*nu we nkabi? Tjio you must join the SANDF, your level of bravery is needed daar, abutaka."

@phenox_nuz added:

"Will be embarrassing when Big Zulu's single does more numbers."

