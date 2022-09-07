Naledi Chirwa, the Economic Freedom Fighters MP, lashed out at one of Julius Malema's critics

Chirwa was not happy when someone stated that the Red Berets leader has never worked a day in his life

Some social media users joined Chirwa and agreed that the hater was out of life because Malema has worked hard

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters Member of Parliament Naledi Chirwa has hit back at a social media user who slammed the party leader, Julius Malema, for having an empty CV.

EFF MP Naledi Chirwa found criticism of the party's leader, Julius Malema's work history laughable. Images: @naledichirwa/Twitter & Michele Spatari / AFP

Source: Getty Images

The social media user fired shots at Malema after rapper Cassper Nyovest used a clip of the EFF leader speaking in Parliament as the intro to his diss track to Big Zulu.

The critic ridiculed Malema for not working a day in his life. Chirwa responded by saying that the Red Berets leader came from nothing and was able to build himself up "without getting stuck on the rules of the system," reports TimesLIVE. The young EFF MP also told the hater that he should be taking notes.

In another tweet, Chirwa accused Malema's critic of being jealous, adding that Umona (jealousy) is a terrible disease.

Naledi Chirwa gets tongues wagging

Some social media users found Chriwa's backlash at Malema's critic amusing. Others also noted that Malema has been able to achieve quite a lot, and that is commendable.

@ThePuni56626533 said:

"It depends on one's definition of work. Ridiculing a young man who has built and continues to build an organisation as phenomenal as the EFF in 11 years or so just because they didn't succumb to the system is mind-boggling."

@kgosioag said:

"But Malema has never worked for an honest salary. What happened to his cabbage farm? is he running a kitchen soup for his supporters, none…"

@Nkunzimbini said:

"I once asked one person, "what is work" when he was saying exactly that. I never got an answer."

@msotras_finest said:

"I guess monetising the issue of race in SA and race bating is not sticking to the rules of the system. Ironically this would be the same explanation an evangelist pastor of a fly by night church would say when called out for turning a church to a cult."

EFF MP Naledi Chirwa goes off on President Cyril Ramaphosa, calls him a "Weak little boy"

Briefly News previously reported that Naledi Chirwa, one of the Economic Freedom Fighters' youngest Member of Parliament, did not hide her disdain for President Cyril Ramaphosa in her social media post.

Chirwa's recent response to Ramaphosa's tweet about defending the South African Constitution had many social media users conflicted by her choice of words.

Ramaphosa's tweet was advertising his weekly open letter in which he addressed the Minister of Tourism Lindiwe Sisulu's controversial comments about the Constitution and the judiciary.

Source: Briefly News