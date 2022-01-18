Naledi Chirwa, the Economic Freedom Fighters' member of Parliament took to social media to criticise President Cyril Ramaphosa

Chirwa veered a number of insults to the President and even implied that Ramaphosa will throw a tantrum over the Minister of Tourism Lindiwe Sisulu's comments

Social media uses have attacked Chirwa for her choice of words with some highlighting that she would not speak to her own father like that

JOHANNESBURG - Naledi Chirwa, one of the Economic Freedom Fighters youngest Member of Parliament did not hide her disdain for President Cyril Ramaphosa in her social media post.

Chirwa's recent response to Ramaphosa's tweet about defending the South African Constitution had many social media users conflicted by her choice of words.

EFF MP Naledi Chirwa says President Cyril Ramaphosa will always remain a little boy. Images: @NalediChriwa/Twitter & Gulshan Khan

Ramaphosa's tweet was advertising his weekly open letter in which he addressed the Minister of Tourism Lindiwe Sisulu's controversial comments about the Constitution and the judiciary.

Chirwa was not too pleased with the President's response and without mincing her words, she called Ramaphosa a "weak little boy". She then implied that Ramaphosa had sent people to deal with Sisulu for comments but they failed.

Chirwa added that she expects Ramaphosa to throw a tantrum since that is what he normally does.

Chirwa's full comment:

"You're such a weak little boy. All your fellow stooges you sent to collapse Lindiwe were collapsed themselves. It won't be surprising if you do what little boys do when overpowered by women. Throw the tantrum we are expecting it. You'll forever remain a toothless boy. Mfana ke mfana."

South Africans not happy with Chirwa's comments

Heading to the comments section, some South Africans were not happy with the way Chirwa addressed the President. Some people even stated that she is allowed to criticise Ramaphosa but needs to do it in a respectful manner.

Here are some comments:

@thulidlamini47 said:

"There is nothing wrong with complaining and showing your dissatisfaction with President Ramaphosa but he is still the president of the country that has given you and all your bhululus a place of refuge and he is an elder to you so please RESPECT HIM regardless of how you feel -"

@MalumeSharepart said:

"I'm sure you have the same attitude to your father, if not then please delete this nonsense."

@palesa_morudu said:

"Naledi your parents must be very proud of how you project yourself in public. Kudos to them for raising a deeply offensive young adult."

@themba_black said:

"Disrespecting elders will never be in fashion. You can send your point across without disrespecting an elder person. We are Africans. I am sure your elders taught you better than this."

@kgauzi said:

"The language is unfortunate. You are way better than this. Way better."

@Lungah___ said:

"All the insults that were and still are hurled at President Zuma set the tone for this. Now people are shocked and saddened by Naledi Chirwa's utterances."

Lindiwe Sisulu receives EFF support after getting flak from Acting Chief Justice Zondo

Briefly News previously reported that Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has been accused of being an attention seeker by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) after he held a press briefing to respond to Lindiwe Sisulu's op-ed that was published on IOL.

The EFF expressed their belief that Zondo is trying to silence a political debate and commentary in South Africa by rebuking Sisulu for publishing an article about the current state of the judiciary.

The party said that Zondo's accusations against Sisulu “lacked substance and purpose."

