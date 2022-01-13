The Economic Freedom Fighters have to the defence of Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu following backlash from Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo

The political organisation believes that Sisulu was well within her rights to reflect on the judiciary

The red berets acknowledge that both Zondo and Sisulu are in the same position because they are campaigning for important positions this year

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

PRETORIA - Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has been accused of being an attention seeker by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) after he held a press briefing to respond to Lindiwe Sisulu's op-ed that was published on IOL.

The EFF expressed their belief that Zondo is trying to silence a political debate and commentary in South Africa by rebuking Sisulu for publishing an article about the current state of the judiciary. The party said that Zondo's accusations against Sisulu “lacked substance and purpose."

"The response by Zondo is therefore not only a waste of our collective time, it is misguided, misplaced and only serves to prejudice minister Sisulu and those who hold a public place in our society," the EFF said.

The EFF has voiced its disdain for Raymond Zondo's criticism of Lindiwe Sisulu. Image: RAJESH JANTILAL/AFP via Getty Images and Deaan Vivier/Beeld/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In a media briefing on Wednesday, 12 January, Zondo stated that Sisulu's words were insurmountable to insults particularly geared black judges, reports TimesLIVE.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The EFF stated that Sisulu was well within her rights as minister to assess and reflect on the contributions made by the judiciary in transforming the social, economic, political landscape in South Africa.

The EFF says Zondo only criticised Sisulu because he is campaigning to become the next Chief Justice of the Constitutional court.

The red berets went on to say Sisulu, like Zondo is also campaigning with her opinion piece, claiming she is vying for the presidency with the ANC.

The EFF went on to liken Zondo to Barry White.

The political organisation says Zondo has effectively cancelled himself as a viable option to head ConCourt because he will not be able to preside over issues concerning MPs, ministers or private citizens, according to JacarandaFM.

South Africans reflect on Zondo and Sisulu's comments

On social media, South Africans continue to engage in conversations about the Acting Chief Justice and Sisulu. Some people think this is all a strategy for Sisulu while others believe he has insulted all South Africans.

Here are some comments:

@Geraldmohlabe said:

"Lindiwe Sisulu's strategy is clear. "I will deliberately be controversial so that I get myself sacked in order to get sympathy from ANC members. Their sympathy will get me more votes to be the president of the ANC in December." Will her strategy work? I don't think so."

@Kgauza_SM said:

"Zondo, "No amount of intimidation. No bullying by anybody, & I mean ANYBODY, is going to succeed in making the judiciary not to do its work in accordance with the oath of office..." Perfect.!"

@Cheetahplains said:

"The mere fact that people believe Lindiwe Sisulu qualifies to be President because of what she wrote shows why SA is struggling. There is no hope. Our electorate is a liability and falls for stupid things and statements."

@kimheller3 said:

"Wow. A whole Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo calls a press conference to respond to an opinion piece written by Minister Lindiwe Sisulu. Imagine if this same energy and focus was put into social and economic justice. Cry the beloved judiciary."

@HMgxaji said:

"EFF doesn't respect our Constitution and rule of law, it's an outlaw cult, they carried its booklets in Parly accusing Zuma of disrespecting it, but now send its lawyer to defend him and even support and defend a guy that burnt the very Parliament they pretended to respect."

Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo causes Lindiwe Sisulu to seek legal assistance, defends her article

Briefly News previous reported that Lindiwe Sisulu, the Minister of Tourism, has written a follow-up article to her op-ed piece that was published earlier in the week.

Therein she responds to the criticism that her previous article received from Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

Zondo chastised Sisulu for the article, which has caused the minister to seek legal assistance. This was confirmed by Mpumzi Zuzile, Sisulu's spokesperson. Zuzile added that Sisulu would discuss the matter with Zondo at an appropriate time and place.

Source: Briefly News