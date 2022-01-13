The Office of the Presidency says Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu's opinion piece is not a reflection of the South African government

Minister Mondli Gungubele says we can expect leaders of the African National Congress to make such reckless statements because its election year for the ruling party

Sisulu has been accused of using d other people's words and ideas in a new open letter published on Wednesday

JOHANNESBURG - Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu is under scrutiny this week, for publishing a very controversial opinion piece. Her scathing comments about the Constitutional text as well as the judiciary has made her a person that is not liked much by many in the country.

Since the publication of her open letter, Sisulu has been heavily criticised by a number of civil society organisations, and now, the office of the Presidency has distanced itself from Sisulu and her comments.

Minister Lindiwe Sisulu Denies Plagiarising in Her Latest Open Letter, Words Similar UK Minister's Speech

Mondli Gungubele, the Minister in the Presidency says since the African National Congress's presidential elections are coming up in December 2022, some ANC leaders are making reckless comments that are not a reflection of the government's stance, according to News24.

According to Gungubele, they are making these detrimental remarks because they are vying for powerful positions within the ANC. Gungubele adds that he is not aware of Sisulu's intention to run for any position within the ruling party but hopes her utterances are not an indication of what's to come in 2022.

Sisulu accused of plagiarising UK Attornery-general's speech in open letter

According to TimesLIVE, parts of Sisulu's in a new open letter are eerily similar to a speech made by a United Kingdom Minister in 2013.

The letter she penned was published on Wednesday, 12 January and uses the same words said by former UK attorney-general Dominic Grieve.

Sisulu's letter was geared towards ANC veteran Mavuso Msimang who also lambasted her for the open letter that attacked the Constitution and the judiciary.

Through her spokesperson Steven Motale, Sisulu says she didn't plagiarise Grieve and she has credited him in her piece.

Some South Africans think Sisulu should be fired

Some social media users are not fans of the Tourism Minister's latest stunt. They have called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to fire her.

@MusaXab said:

"The President has no option but to fire this delinquent and arrogant minister. Lindiwe Sisulu is Not only an embarrassment to the Cabinet but to South Africa as a nation!"

Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo causes Lindiwe Sisulu to seek legal assistance, defends her article

Briefly News previously reported that Lindiwe Sisulu, the Minister of Tourism, has written a follow-up article to her op-ed piece that was published earlier in the week.

Therein she responds to the criticism that her previous article received from Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. Zondo chastised Sisulu for the article, which has caused the minister to seek legal assistance.

This was confirmed by Mpumzi Zuzile, Sisulu's spokesperson. Zuzile added that Sisulu would discuss the matter with Zondo at an appropriate time and place.

