JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters has called out Advocate Malesela Teffo for launching legal proceedings against the party's leader Julius Malema.

Last week, Teffo opened cases at the Johannesburg Central and Brixton police stations against Malema, Kelly Khumalo and Khumalo's lawyer, Magdalene Moonsamy and accused the trio of defamation.

Teffo's defamation lawsuit comes after the Red Berets leader criticised him for abruptly withdrawing from the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, according to TimesLIVE.

In a statement released by the party, the EFF called Teffo an attention-seeker for bringing frivolous charges against Malema.

"Proving that the Commander in Chief's assertions as nothing but the truth, Teffo has opened a case against the President of the EFF because he has uncontrollable desire to be in the news cycle," wrote the EFF.

The party also accused Teffo of using the late Bafana Bafana goalkeeper's murder trial to build up his profile, making him an "embarrassment to the legal profession".

"It is an objective fact that Malesela Teffo would not be a person of interest to the public or the media if it was not for the never-ending case of Senzo Meyiwa," said the Red Berets.

The political organisation added that Teffo is trying all means to get the spotlight back because he is no longer on the case.

Read the full statement below:

South Africans weigh in

@Singlelove1234 said:

"This statement sounds more like a threat to Teffo! Anyway, your CIC must know that he is NOT above the law when it comes to his big mouth! "

@ThobelaniMcunu2 said:

"Mxm Teffo is just a side show while we're busy dealing with the ankole in the room. He must conduct his circus with his children #PhalaPhalaFarmGate #PhalaPhalaFarm"

@fifi_Nakedi said:

"Bathong, Adv Malesela shame, he implicated so many people in the case of Senso, The president, The Judge, his colleague, Bheki Cele nd many more. He should just leave law, I wonder who is advising him ‍♂️‍♀️‍♀️"

@Jeremy991999303 said:

"I read a statement from Teffo earlier saying "Juju thinks I'm that Jan Van Riebeeck advocate he dealt with, i'll show him flames..."

@LepholePres said:

"You just gave him more of the attention he is so desperately seeking with your official statement. You should have just let Sello deal with him in courts without even inviting the media"

@volidice said:

"Bathong, le lena? Did you have to issue a statement? The man is clearly not ok upstairs."

Advocate Teffo Oopens defamation case against Julius Malema

Briefly News previously reported that Advocate Malesela Teffo has brought criminal cases against singer Kelly Khumalo, the singer's lawyer Magdelene Moonsamy and EFF Leader Julius Malema.

The cases of Crimen Injuria and defamation of character were opened at the Johannesburg Central Police Station and the Brixton Police Station on Thursday, 1 September, reports SABC News.

While speaking to Sunday World, Teffo confirmed that he had opened the cases but remained tight-lipped on the details of his accusations against the trio.

