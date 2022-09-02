Advocate Teffo plans to take Kelly Khumalo, Julius Malema and Magdelene Moonsamy to court

The advocate opened cases of defamation and crimen injuria against the singer, her lawyer and the leader of the EFF

This is just the latest of many stunts which has thrust Teffo into the limelight, and South Africans can't get enough of it

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

JOHANNESBURG - Advocate Malesela Teffo has brought criminal cases against singer Kelly Khumalo, the singer's lawyer Magdelene Moonsamy and EFF Leader Julius Malema.

Advocate Teffo filed defamation of character and crimen injuria lawsuits against Kelly Khumalo, her lawyer, and Julius Malema. Image: @moabelo_tshepo/Twitter, Oupa Bopape & Luba Lesolle

Source: UGC

The cases of Crimen Injuria and defamation of character were opened at the Johannesburg Central Police Station and the Brixton Police Station on Thursday, 1 September, reports SABC News.

While speaking to Sunday World, Teffo confirmed that he had opened the cases but remained tight-lipped on the details of his accusations against the trio.

The trending advocate was defending accused number one to four in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial.

Advocate Teffo's involvement in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

Teffo has brought a lot of drama to the slain soccer player's murder trial. In July, the Advocate returned to the case after a brief hiatus following a dramatic withdrawal.

Teffo claimed the state and court were harassing him, which informed his decision to leave the case.

Teffo also hurled accusations at President Cyril Ramaphosa, The National Prosecuting Authority and the South African Police Services.

South Africans react to Teffo's criminal cases

South Africans weigh in on the Advocate's latest shenanigans. Here are some comments:

Brian KM IV said:

"Advocate Tefo disappointed me. I was one of his fans, but I started losing trust in him the day he changed his statement about Judge Maumela from being treated unfairly in court to being bewitched by him like really"

Xolani Qulu speculated:

"It seems this "advocate" saw a platform to get public attention through the Meyiwa case "

Si Mokoena warned:

"That advocate has a serious mental problem, popularity seeking is his serious weakness. He needs to grow up maan or Unisa must withdraw its certificate."

Adivhaho Adi joked:

"Malema must step down as parliament member until the investigation is done."

Skhumbuzo Zwane added:

"As long Malena is involved, he won't win that case, phela that guy got brains ... especially when it comes to this things of courts ask the lawyer that was presenting Afrifroum"

Simanga Wiseman Vilakazi said:

"Teffo is a drama queen, he must be given a red g-string to wear."

Senzo Meyiwa Trial: NPA Decides to Run With 2nd Docket That Names Kelly Khumalo and Others As Accused

In a related matter, Briefly News reported that the second docket in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial might soon see the light of day. The National Prosecuting Authority is considering prosecuting those named as suspects in the docket.

The soccer star was gunned down at the Vosloorus home of his former girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo, in 2014. At the time of his murder Khumalo, her mother Gladness, sister Zandile, Longwe Twala, two of Meyiwa’s friends and Maggie Phiri were in the house.

The controversial second docket names those present in the house as the accused. Previously the NPA said the docket had no merit, EWN reported.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News