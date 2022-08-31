The Democratic Alliance in Gauteng is calling for the provincial health MEC to answer for the Tembisa scandal

The South African National Civic Organisation claims that it has information implicating Nomathemba Mokgethi in the saga

The hospital's CFO Lerato Madyo and Tembisa Hospital Head Ashley Mthunzi were placed on precautionary suspension

GAUTENG - The Democratic Alliance in Gauteng wants Health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi to respond to the allegations related to corruption at the Tembisa Hospital. The matter was raised in June.

The political party’s Shadow MEC for Health Jack Bloom is due to question the MEC around an investigation conducted by News24. The investigation uncovers how whistleblower Babita Deokara noted a dodgy payment from Tembisa Hospital before she was shot and killed.

In the reports compiled by the publication, the South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) claimed it had evidence that implicated senior members of the African National Congress and Mokgethi in irregular tender processes, EWN reported.

Bloom requested that Mokgethi comment on the findings and said Sanco’s claims should have been indications of an investigation. He said the evidence indicates that there should have been a forensic investigation into the chief financial officer. The investigation revealed that R500 000 was allegedly used to purchase 200 pairs of girls’ skinny jeans.

The shadow MEC said the investigation should have been conducted a year ago. However, he added that he believes there has been a coverup, and the MEC needs to explain her involvement and the accusations made by Sanco.

Meanwhile, according to The Citizen, the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) said a criminal and disciplinary investigation is needed to uncover the masterminds behind the scandal. This comes after CFO Lerato Madyo and Tembisa Hospital Head Ashley Mthunzi were placed on precautionary suspension on Friday, 26 August.

South Africans react to the investigations:

@jmalgas said:

“On the face of it, Tembisa Hospital is used as a private tuckshop by its management.”

@WayneClarence4 added:

“Just another fraudulent tender just another day in South Africa.”

