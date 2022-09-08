Ntsiki Mazwai has weighed in after a high school pupil allegedly damaged a teacher's car over a cellphone that was confiscated

The Unpopular Opinion host shared that the deputy principal of Northbury Park in KZN needs to sue the parents of the unruly pupil

Other social media users also condemned the incident and agreed with Ntsiki that string action needs to be taken against the learner

Ntsiki Mazwai has taken to her timeline to share react to the trending story of a high school pupil who allegedly damaged a teacher's car over his cellphone.

The clip of the incident has been trending on social media since it surfaced this week. Taking to Twitter to share her two cents on the matter, Ntsiki Mazwai said:

"The acting principal at Northbury Park needs to sue the parents for malicious damage to property IMMEDIATELY!!!! THIS IS BULLSH*T!!!"

A lot of people have also expressed that strong action needs to be taken against the pupil following his unruly behaviour. Tweeps took to Ntsiki's comment section and agreed with her:

@zoe_mtati commented:

"I hope he has already opened a criminal case of MI2P against the learner as well."

@play_sipho said:

"Grade 10 and already knows how to make a petrol bomb, we are moving as a country."

@Chacha_delight asked:

"As a parent to a child like this, what's your reaction when you receive such news about your child?!"

@CrazyPKAY wrote:

"We Are Teaching A Different Kind Of Generation Yaz’. Teachers’ Lives Are Always At Risk."

@Xolani5555 added:

"Teachers should avoid disciplining learners no matter what it takes simply because they are exposing themselves to serious bodily harm or loss of life."

KZN high school pupil allegedly sets teacher's car on fire

In related news, Briefly News reported that A video of a high school pupil allegedly setting his teacher's car on fire has caught the attention of the Department of Education in KwaZulu-Natal.

The department strongly condemned the actions of the Northbury Park Secondary School student, who allegedly was disgruntled because a teacher took his phone for misbehaving.

According to TimesLIVE, the department's spokesperson, Kwazi Mthethwa, called the student's actions barbaric and added that the district director would pay a visit to the school on Thursday, 8 September.

