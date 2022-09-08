The Department of Education in KwaZulu-Natal has condemned a high school learner who burnt his teacher's car

It is believed that the pupil was upset that the teacher took his phone from him for being unruly

South Africans are disappointed at the lack of disciple at schools and stated things like this never happened in the past

PIETERMARITZBURG - A video of a high school pupil setting his teacher's car on fire has caught the attention of the Department of Education in KwaZulu-Natal.

Northbury Park Secondary School pupil is being accused of setting his teacher's car on fire. Images: @ZANewsFlash

Source: Twitter

The department strongly condemned the actions of the Northbury Park Secondary School student, who allegedly was disgruntled because a teacher took his phone for misbehaving.

According to TimesLIVE, the department's spokesperson, Kwazi Mthethwa, called the student's actions barbaric and added that the district director would pay a visit to the school on Thursday, 8 September.

A fellow pupil reportedly took the video posted on social media. It shows three people desperately trying to extinguish the fire while other students are in disbelief.

The fire was eventually put out using fire extinguishers, but not before extensive damage was done.

According to social media user Sihle Mavuso, the learner who set his teacher's car on fire was a Grade 10 pupil.

Check out the video below:

South Africans say there is a lack of discipline in schools

Social media users are unhappy with the lack of proper discipline at schools these days. Some reminisced about how much they feared elders while they were pupils and would never do such things.

Here are some comments:

@RonaldPhiri01 said:

"Moral decay coupled with too many rights and a sense of entitlement - Most kids today are extremely disrespectful and smart enough to know the law works in their favour when it comes to discipline."

@Gjing_superman said:

"Shame, poor principal. Take the boy for therapy, find out his home situation and what we could've done to prevent this. Let's award black kids the same courtesy their white counterparts get. Before someone asks, yes, everything is about race. Thanks."

@Xolani5555 said:

"Teachers should avoid disciplining learners no matter what it takes simply because they are exposing themselves to serious bodily harm or loss of life They must simply stop teaching and report the issue either to the security or principal and resume after the matter has been attended to."

@menzi_mdlanyoka said:

"These are all results of taking shortcuts to discipline. All the rot we see in our society, it's because of the violence they were brought up with. It's not like the parents were any different, and they have changed. The circle continues."

