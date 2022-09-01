The families of the 21 teenagers who died at Enyobeni tavern were finally given the toxicology report

The South African Police Service believes the teenagers died due to overcrowding at the drinking hole in June

South Africans are unhappy with the final cause of death and feel like the results are not adding up

EAST LONDON - The Department of Health in the Eastern Cape has received the toxicology report for the 21 teenagers that died at Enyobeni Tavern in Scenery Park, East London in June.

Eastern Cape health officials say the 21 teenagers who died at Enyobeni Tavern dropped dead due to overcrowding. Images: Phill Magakoe & STR/AFP

Source: Getty Images

The report comes after the Eastern Cape officials announced that they could not verify the final cause of death before receiving the comprehensive toxicology reports.

A family member told the media that the officials revealed that the teenagers were killed as a result of suffocation due to overcrowding, according to eNCA. After demanding answers, the police briefed the bereaved families individually on Thursday, 1 September.

TimesLIVE reports that parents were not happy with the results and disagreed with officials about the credibility of the toxicology report.

Family members of the deceased said they were not happy with how the results were given to them by the officials, and others stated that officials refused to hand over physical copies of the report.

However, the provincial health spokesperson Siyanda Manana stated that the families will be given the final results in due course.

According to SABC News, early reports from officials showed that high levels of methanol were found in the bodies of the teenagers. Methanol is a type of alcohol that can be poisonous to humans.

Speaking to the media, Manana says the Department of Health cannot publicise the cause of death because the report is confidential.

This is a developing story.

South Africans react

@OfficialMriviT said:

"And methanol??? Or asilapho?"

@KaraboLegwete said:

"The parents of the 21 children who died at Enyobeni tavern in the Eastern Cape were told that their children were killed by Methanol, and today reports come out saying they died due to suffocation. Which is which?"

@TboozeSA said:

"So they couldn’t locate the toxins found in their bodies to anything? Why not trace what they had before going to Enyobeni?"

@Mthiya_Nhla said:

"No way, some of those children died while sitting on their chairs."

@Mtho_wamdimo said:

"The pathologist here playing politics."

@seleka10_tshepo said:

"Disappointed, to wait for the whole three months to hear this rubbish. Ooooohhh, those old folks of dep of health must come back and take over."

@beauchamp_lord said:

"Overcrowding does not magically give out carbon monoxide. "

