Ntsiki Mazwai has revealed that she is still traumatised by how she was roasted during The Comedy Central's Roast of Somizi

The controversial comedian was the one who got most of the heat from comedians such as Skhumba Hlope, although the roast was meant for Somizi

Reacting to the show four years later, the musician said she would never forget what happened during the show

Ntsiki Mazwai is still finding it hard to let go of what happened on The Comedy Central's Roast of Somizi.

Ntsiki Mazwai has revealed that she is still scarred from the way she was roasted during The Comedy Central's 'Roast of Somizi': Image: @miss_ntsiki_mazwai

Source: Instagram

The controversial poet caught all the strays from the panellists who included Kaya FM breakfast show presenter Skhumba Hlope, Gareth Cliff, Joanne Joseph, DJ Fresh, Nomzamo Mbatha, Kurt Darren and Somizi himself.

According to TimesLIVE, the roast was even dubbed the roast of Ntsiki Mazwai because of the way the star was dragged by the comedians.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday 14 June, Ntsiki said she is still traumatised by what happened. She added that what happened to her on the show scarred her for life. She wrote:

"Wooooo, since the Roast, I don't trust these contracts to work with white people. I am scarred and traumatised for life, hey. I just think wooooooo you just want to humiliate me akere."

Ntsiki's followers took to the comments section to say that they were surprised by how the roast ended up being all about her.

@Sbu_infinity wrote:

"People who hate themselves always find a way to project their self hate on to others. Roasts are held in good spirits, that was a travesty forged to convey toxic/hateful personal feelings."

@kearabilwemash2 commented:

"Glad you took part most of us saw Nomzamo for who she is that day, that media darling activist facade fell hard, I'm sorry though that you are scarred from the experience."

DJ Maphorisa claps back at Slik Talk for outrageous insults, Mzansi unimpressed by “Hater YouTuber”

Briefly News previously reported that Slik Talk has gotten the attention of DJ Maphorisa, and he has been happy to go to town on the beloved artist. DJ Maphorisa is a respected musician in the Amapiano genre with hits such as Izolo and Emcimbi.

DJ Maphorisa criticised Slik Talk on his Instagram Live. Naturally, the YouTuber commentator responded, which has gotten another rise out of DJ Maphorisa.

According to TimesLIVE, Slik's response to DJ Maphorisa's criticism was that he needed features for all his songs to be successful. Slik also insulted DJ Maphorisa's looks.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News