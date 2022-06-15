DJ Maphorisa is the latest celebrity to get into a back and forth with youtuber Slik Talk after the DJ's latest response

Slik Talk has gotten a rise out of South African DJ Maphorisa for the second time after he had strong words

DJ Maphorisa did not spare Slik Talk's feelings when he responded to the youtubers latest comments.

Slik Talk has gotten the attention of DJ Maphorisa, and he has been happy to go to town on the beloved artist. DJ Maphorisa is a respected musician in the amapiano genre with hits such as 'Izolo' and 'Emcimbi'

DJ Maphorisa was not having it when Slik Talk came for his looks and music skills. Image: Getty Images/Oupa Bopape. Gallo Images/Instagram/@slikttalk

DJ Maphorisa criticised Slik Talk on his Instagram Live. Naturally, the youtuber commentator responded, which has gotten another rise out of DJ Maphorisa.

DJ Maphorisa and Slik Talk have a heated exchange

According to TimesLIVE, Slik's response to DJ Maphorisa's criticism was that he needed features for all his songs to be successful. Slik also insulted DJ Maphorisa's looks, saying:

"He’s ugly and he’s been ugly his whole life. So you can clearly tell that he only got girls after high school ... He had to do his DJ thing cause nobody liked him.”

DJ Maphorisa shot back, saying that Slik Talk was being disrespectful. He even questioned Slik Talk's sanity as he said:

"Are you crazy?. The audacity. He’s busy talking about I’m ugly, you’re disrespecting me,”

Slik Talk has been getting a rise out of celebrities lately. Briefly News previously reported that Rapper Reason took jabs at Slik Talk in a video that made fun of the content creator.

Netizens fed up with Slik Talk after DJ Maphorisa attack

In a post shared by blogger Musa Khawula, netizens expressed their opinion on the beef.

@NoahHoodies commented:

"There's something seriously wrong with that Slik talk dude. And thing is annoying."

@atm_21official wrote:

"Slik talk needs to be stopped no ways."

@IamJussL commented:

"I hope Slik Talk does not stay in an apartment, coz wow, I can only imagine what his neighbours go through on a daily basis."

@MisterMos added:

"He is very heated this time, he must be projecting."

