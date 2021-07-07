Slik Talk: Reason Responds to Local YouTuber Calling Him a Failed Rapper

Reason has responded to controversial YouTuber Slik Talk who called him a failed rapper back in 2019

The rapper spoke to Podcast and Chill hosts Mac G and Sol Phenduka in a recent episode of the epic podcast

The musician shaded the YouTuber for always doing his podcast in his bedroom and hilariously asked where his office is

Reason has finally responded to YouTuber, Slik Talk. The YouTuber called the musician a failed rapper back in 2019 in one of his episodes. Slik Talk also shaded Reason's song making skills.

Reason spoke to the Podcast and Chill with MacG via a phone in a recent interview. Sol Phenduka reminded the artist about the matter and asked him what he would do if he met one of his critics in person.

Reason responded to local YouTuber Slik Talk calling him a failed rapper.

Reason dragged the local podcaster. According to SAHipHopMag, the star said:

"Why are you dissing us when you are always in your bedroom? Like don't you have an office?"

The musician also hilariously roasted Slik Talk for his "shady" bed covers.

"I don't care if I'm not the biggest n**ga in the country right now and I don't care if nobody likes my sh*t, but you should look at my covers."

According to the publication, Reason will do a full interview with MacG in one of the upcoming episodes.

Reason is amped to collaborate with DJ Maphorisa

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mzansi rapper Reason has taken to social media to express his delight in collaborating on a song with DJ Maphorisa. Reason said that his song could be as successful as Kwesta's Ngud', which ruled the Mzansi airwaves back in 2016.

"For the record... I meant that this could be MY next 'Ngudu', and not really THEE next 'Ngudu'. One can only wish to have THEE next “Ngudu”. Or rather... THEE first #KhandaShisa. Either way... is coming. Dankie @djmaphorisa," wrote Reason.

MacG was recently talking about the song in his latest edition of Podcast and Chill, they were somewhat wondering if Reason could really compare his latest body of work to Kwesta's hit song.

