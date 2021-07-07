Reason Is Amped to Collaborate with DJ Maphorisa on a Lit Song: #KhandaShisa

Reason is ready to make a comeback to the music scene and made a new fire song with DJ Maphorisa, plus he's super excited about it

DJ Maphorisa and Reason have collaborated to make #KhandaShisa , which has hectic Amapiano vibes and is something out of the ordinary

Mzansi social media users are loving the snippet of the song and can't wait for it to be played over the radio or at a groove

Mzansi rapper Reason has taken to social media to express his delight in collaborating on a song with DJ Maphorisa. Reason said that his song could be as successful as Kwesta's Ngud', which ruled the Mzansi airwaves back in 2016.

"For the record... I meant that this could be MY next 'Ngudu', and not really THEE next 'Ngudu'. One can only wish to have THEE next “Ngudu”. Or rather... THEE first #KhandaShisa. Either way... is coming. Dankie @djmaphorisa," wrote Reason.

MacG was recently talking about the song in his latest edition of Podcast and Chill, they were somewhat wondering if Reason could really compare his latest body of work to Kwesta's hit song.

Social media users were pleased with Reason's new song and how he's getting back to it. Check out the reactions below:

lekgaunamedi said:

"Can you pull Amapiano dance broer. This one will have the crowd begging you to dance for it. It's a smash."

kmx_violet commented:

"The king king is back. When are you dropping this hit?"

pwalker2775 said:

"Coming through with fire."

Reason opens up about his 3-year battle with depression

Briefly News previously reported that DJ Maphorisa, according to Reason, has rescued him from the pain he has been carrying for the past three years. Recently, the entertainer celebrated his 34th birthday and he used the occasion to reflect on and open up about his past.

Reason claimed that he hasn't been himself in a few years but that conversations with DJ Maphorisa helped him get out of a three-year depression.

He claimed that he hasn't enjoyed making music in the last two years and that he only enjoys making music for other people because he can relate to their stories better than his own.

Reason stated that this is due to the pain of loss and that the spirit suffers greatly as a result of life changes and things not going as planned.

