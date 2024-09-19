Busta Rhymes and Jason Derulo to headline Dstv Delicious festival.

Janet Jackson's replacements at the DStv Delicious International Food & Music Festival were announced

US artists Busta Rhymes and Jason Derulo will be headlining the festival on Saturday, 21 September

This follows the cancellation of the Scream hitmaker, who lost her brother Tito Jackson this week

Busta Rhymes and Jason Derulo will be headlining the Dstv Delicious festival. Images: Jeff Kravitz/Evren Kalinbacak

Following Janet Jackson's withdrawal from headlining the 2024 DStv Delicious International Food & Music Festival, her replacements were announced.

Who will be replacing Janet Jackson

Grammy award winning US rapper Busta Rhymes, along with singer and dancer Jason Derulo, have been announced as the new headlining acts at the highly anticipated festival on Saturday, 21 September.

Fans can expect the two artists to bring their energy to the stage.

Why did Janet Jackson cancel her performance

Following the death of one of the Jackson 5 group members, Tito Jackson, DStv Delicious first issued a statement acknowledging his passing. At the time, Janet's availability remained unclear, however, it has now been announced that the legendary singer would not be performing.

"For obvious reasons, Janet has to cancel her performance at the DStv Delicious Festival to be with her family."

How fans feel about Jason and Busta headlining

Reacting to the news under the Dstv Delicious X page, fans had this to say.

@Nomonde_sky asked:

"Nice, but for those who really wanted to come for Janet and nobody else, may we kindly get a refund? It can’t be impossible, and it’s weird of y’all to be quiet about this."

@BongiweGambu expressed:

"@BustaRhymes, How do I even go about their day knowing my fave is coming to perform?"

@MadamAfrika said:

"I can’t believe you called replacing Janet Jackson with Jason Derulo “cranking up the heat”

@MissLuu_ argued:

"The same @Jasonderulo who once performed in South Africa with former President Jacob Zuma seated in the front row. The crowd wasn't responding due to his whack music and sound.. he paused mid-performance and asked the crowd, “Anyone in the room speak English?”.. that same guy?"

Mzansi demands refund after Janet Jackson's withdrawal

In a previous report from Briefly News, patrons are demanding their money back after Janet Jackson cancelled her DStv Delicious performance.

Fans felt it wouldn't be worth attending the show anymore because of this. However, the festival organisers and isn't willing to negotiate.

