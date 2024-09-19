Tyla has secured another major gig, joining the Coke Studio line-up alongside Usher, Peggy Gou, NewJeans, and Karol G for a performance in Johannesburg next month

Fans expressed excitement on social media, with many eager to see her perform in her home city

Tyla is definitely booked and busy. The star recently made headlines and charted social media trends after being announced as the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show headliner and has secured another gig.

Tyla is scheduled to perform in Johannesburg next month. Image: MICHAEL TRAN/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Tyla joins Coke Studio line-up

Award-winning South African singer Tyla is set to perform in Johannesburg next month. The star joins R&B royalty Usher Raymond, South Korean DJ/producer Peggy Gou, K-pop powerhouse NewJeans and Colombian star Karol G in the Coke Studio line-up.

A user with the handle @TylaClub shared the news about Tyla's Coke Studio Joburg performance on X. The post noted that Tyla will be performing new songs.

"Tyla will be performing in Johannesburg next month, with the performance set to include new music with Usher as part of their Coke Studio collaboration."

SA can't wait for Tyla's Joburg performance

Social media users were over the moon following the announcement. Many said they can't wait to see the internationally acclaimed artist doing what she does best in her home city.

@_reneiloe said:

"Where in Johannesburg? We want to be there 👀"

@TyCassiey commented:

"She's booked and busy!!"

@barbie_roz added:

"Please don’t forget your Uppity T.shirts & crop tops 😁"

@Markosonke1 said:

"Her Team means BUSINESS."

Joe Budden slams Tyla for turning down Usher

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Joe Budden is catching some smoke after calling Tyla out for refusing to dance with Usher.

Following her win at the recent MTV VMAs, it appears that Tyla rubbed some Americans the wrong way with her "entitled uppity African" vibes. One such American is veteran rapper Joe Budden, who addressed an incident in which Tyla attended a party hosted by Usher and shared a dance with the Let It Burn hitmaker.

