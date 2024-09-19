Tyla to Perform in Johannesburg as Part of the 2024 Coke Studio Line-Up, SA Amped: “Booked and Busy”
- Tyla has secured another major gig, joining the Coke Studio line-up alongside Usher, Peggy Gou, NewJeans, and Karol G for a performance in Johannesburg next month
- Social media user @TylaClub revealed Tyla will debut new music with Usher as part of their Coke Studio collaboration
- Fans expressed excitement on social media, with many eager to see her perform in her home city
Tyla is definitely booked and busy. The star recently made headlines and charted social media trends after being announced as the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show headliner and has secured another gig.
Tyla joins Coke Studio line-up
Award-winning South African singer Tyla is set to perform in Johannesburg next month. The star joins R&B royalty Usher Raymond, South Korean DJ/producer Peggy Gou, K-pop powerhouse NewJeans and Colombian star Karol G in the Coke Studio line-up.
A user with the handle @TylaClub shared the news about Tyla's Coke Studio Joburg performance on X. The post noted that Tyla will be performing new songs.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
"Tyla will be performing in Johannesburg next month, with the performance set to include new music with Usher as part of their Coke Studio collaboration."
SA can't wait for Tyla's Joburg performance
Social media users were over the moon following the announcement. Many said they can't wait to see the internationally acclaimed artist doing what she does best in her home city.
@_reneiloe said:
"Where in Johannesburg? We want to be there 👀"
@TyCassiey commented:
"She's booked and busy!!"
@barbie_roz added:
"Please don’t forget your Uppity T.shirts & crop tops 😁"
@Markosonke1 said:
"Her Team means BUSINESS."
Joe Budden slams Tyla for turning down Usher
Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Joe Budden is catching some smoke after calling Tyla out for refusing to dance with Usher.
Following her win at the recent MTV VMAs, it appears that Tyla rubbed some Americans the wrong way with her "entitled uppity African" vibes. One such American is veteran rapper Joe Budden, who addressed an incident in which Tyla attended a party hosted by Usher and shared a dance with the Let It Burn hitmaker.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Privie Kandi (Entertainment Editor) Privilege Kandi is an entertainment news editor (joined Briefly in 2022). A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from the Christian College of Southern Africa (2016), she has been in the arts and entertainment industry for six years. Privie has worked for the Zimbabwe International Film and Festival Trust as a communications officer and a writer and TV producer for lifestyle and entertainment channel CME TV. She passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her at privie.kandi@briefly.co.za.