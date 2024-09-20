Makhadzi has dropped the music video for her song Bafana, and she has added humour to promote it

The BET-Award winning singer's album Miracle Child is expected to be released on 4 October 2024

Her album rollout has SA scratching their heads, with some people missing the humour Makhadzi is using

Makhadzi has dropped the visuals for her latest music video. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Trust Makhadzi to create the much-needed hype for her album Miracle Child. The singer's recent Facebook post saw her poking fun at a particular stalker.

Is Makhadzi hacked?

Makhadzi fans are feasting as the singer has dropped the music video for Bafana. This song is included in her upcoming album Miracle Child, which is expected to be released on 4 October 2024.

"Guys I just woke up. I know bafana is out now, but the security at my house says there is a guy called TRIBBY CRYING AT THE GATE. APPARENTLY HE WANT TO SEE ME . GUYS WHOS TRIBBY? Kemang? Ke molele?"

On X, Makhadzi posted a hilarious video of her imitating the man she accused of trying to sabotage her.

"A person can scream and say, "Help, help," and other people will just help by shooting a video of her crying for help. For example, now I am saying, "Help me find this man because he hacked my album, and I am about to drop it on 04 October. "

"Instead of sharing, you are saying, Lona o SJAVA WASE TEMU hehe lona is BIG Zulu hehe lona nguwe o makhani WE SEE YOU NOSE."

Mzansi reacts to Makhadzi's post

It's safe to say that not everybody gets the humour Makhadzi is using. However, some of her fans are playing along.

Dominic Sean Thomas said:

"He is a good man. I know him, just open the gate."

Kudakwashe Jnr Muraho noted:

"Someone's posting a lot these days."

DJ KUKZA laughed:

"What if you open the gate and TRIBBY impregnated you😂 because we don’t know him. Aowaaaaa Bafana."

Makhadzi on why documentary will be delayed

