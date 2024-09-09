Makhadzi has been accused by the South African deaf community of mocking sign language in a recent video, sparking controversy

In a statement to Briefly News, critics said her actions perpetuate harmful stereotypes about Deaf culture

Social media reactions were mixed, with some defending her playful intent, while others called for formal complaints to be filed

The SA Deaf Community has called out award-winning South African musician and dancer Makhadzi over her recent video. The singer is being accused of mocking sign language in the video.

Makhadzi accused of mocking the sign language

Mjolo hitmaker Makhadzi rubbed up the deaf community the wrong way when she used hand gestures in a video making the rounds on social media.

A statement shared with Briefly News noted that the Limpopo star's behaviour in the video was unacceptable and harmful. Part of the message read:

"Makhadzi's actions perpetuate negative stereotypes and ridicule the Deaf community, undermining efforts to bridge the gap between hearing and Deaf individuals. Sign language is a vital part of Deaf culture and identity, not a subject for mockery."

SA shares mixed reactions to Makhadzi's video

The controversial video was also posted on the @sign_language_official_za Instagram page and fans got to dish their thoughts. Some defended the singer saying she was just goofing around, while others called her out.

@mlu2604 said:

"A great majority of South Africans can't speak Sign language and that's not because of ignorance but because of lack of exposure, this video is playful and should be taken as such, like all of us @makhadzisa would love to learn proper sign if given a chance, we need to stop taking everything so seriously 🤔"

@silentcoderissa commented:

"I have already reported it. I am shocked that one of the most famous musicians is mocking our language like this🤦"

@ondegabeats added:

"But she's just playing?? So if she was speaking broken English would she need to be sued also?? People can't be silly anymore?"

@margin_guru commented:

"Yeah @makhadzisa must be sued. Please report to the PanSALB and send form complaint olga@pansalb.org an email."

