A viral video shows a flash mob descending onto and supporting a woman's shop to keep its doors open. Images: Wagner Vilas

Incredible things can be achieved when a community comes together.

The heart and compassion of well-meaning people were on full display when they banded together to rescue a business in danger of closing its doors.

Mob rushes to Black woman-owned business

X user @dom_lucre posted a video capturing hundreds of people making their way to and arriving at the business to show their support.

The caption read:

"A flash mob in Atlanta came together to support a Black-owned business by buying out the entire store to help the owner stay in business."

The 68-second material shows the mob walking through the streets of Atlanta, Georgia, in the US, and arriving at the establishment.

A description in the video reads:

"On our way to bless a Black woman-owned business [which] was [threatening] to close down. This is a blessing to be a blessing. She won't be going out of business on our time. We're here to help."

At one point, the shop owner can be seen and heard appearing overwhelmed after the hoard descends onto her store.

"This is all I ever wanted. All I ever wanted was to see a line out here and the store full," she is heard saying in part, to loud cheers and applause.

Hearty gesture sparks reaction

The emotional scenes garnered nearly 850,000 views within 15 hours of publishing, attracting 41000 likes, 7300 reposts and over 2200 replies.

Briefly News looks at the touching reactions.

@JoeZykan wrote:

"This is how we bring power back to the people. Support your local business."

@ThomasMusket said:

"They should have done that during BLM protests, not burn the businesses down. That would have been a much better message and would have been better received. This is what empowering means, not looting."

@johnbind2 added:

"Is this some kinda euphemism for looting the place clean?"

