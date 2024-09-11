A lady popularly known as Sis Thobeka on TikTok amused the online community after falling for a park about the termination of the elderly grant

The mother went on a rant after she heard the fake news, calling out the government for failing skilled workers such as teachers and nurses who have to go abroad to look for employment

Social media users could not contain their amusement after seeing her dramatic gestures

A young lady tried the social grant prank on a mother, leaving her fuming. Image: @mabakhanye

Source: TikTok

A video of a young lady named Lisa trying the social grant prank on her neighbour Sis Thobeka left her believing she was about to lose her monthly income.

The video was shared on TikTok by the lady under her handle @mabakhanye, receiving almost 300K views, 27K likes, and nearly 1K comments.

Sis Thobeka goes on a rant

The TikTok user starts the prank in the video by asking if the mother heard the President's message about terminating the social grant.

The question quickly led to complaints about job losses in the teaching and nursing industries and the crisis of unemployed graduates, with her suggesting that if the President is tired, he can step down and hand over to Julius Malema.

Watch the video below:

SA peeps call for the President to respond

After watching the amusing prank video, social media users commented on the TikTok user's feed. Some jokingly asked for the President to get on TV and speak to Sis Thobeka as she had requested.

User @sonwabile.dyubeni felt entertained, commenting:

"Sis Thobeka is much better than Mzansi magic😹😹😹❤️."

User @kahlolomahashe added:

"I now believe Julius Malema when he said one day I'll be president of this country.....even sis Thobeka believes in Julius."

User @neo.nthoba shared a message for Sis Thobeka:

I just love how intellectual she is, LISA please tell her I love her🥰🥰."

User @punkilicious0 was left amused:

"I have never seen her genuinely angry until now 😂."

User @blackchild191 added:

"When everything goes wrong, they think of Juju🤣🤣🤣."

User @mareweya joked:

"😂 I don't know what mama is saying, but I agree😅."

An elderly lady poses for a photo on a statue man's lap

In an article previously reported by Briefly News, an older woman left many social media users in stitches after going to sit on a statue man's lap and striking a pose for the camera.

Social media users were left wondering what was on her mind.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News