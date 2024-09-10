A grandmother was going about her business when she came across human statues she liked in Pretoria

The free-spirited elderly lady hilariously went and sat on top of one of the statues and struck a pose

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the situation hilariously funny

A lovely elderly lady hilariously took a picture on top of a human statue. Images: @teejaysegage/ TikTok, @Westend61/ Getty Images

A free-spirited lady paid no attention to people when she posed for a picture with human statues.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @teejaysegage, the lady is in Town in Pretoria. She was going about her business when she came across the men who painted themselves gold and silver, pretending to be statues.

The woman thought why not take a picture with them? She approached one statue man who was sitting down, she sat on top of him and struck a pose. The TikTok user laughed, saying they had a lot of questions.

"I have so many questions but okay 😭👍🏿."

Elderly woman takes photo with human statues

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens laugh at the video

The video raked over 22k likes with many online users finding the situation hilariously funny.

@deliq88 said:

"I’m so scared of these things 😭😭😭😩😩."

@Cash0modise joked:

"Not the pirates pose 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣."

@S38A5T1@N explained:

"He is supported by a structure that goes through his right leg, the base of the structure is under that carpet... tip, they can only move their left leg."

@mshazi laughed:

"Awuuu kodwa MaDlamini😭😂😂."

@S'fundo H was entertained:

"In South Africa our land😂."

@Keitumetse😀✅ expressed:

"Hau lo mama😭😭😭."

@yolandamdladla wrote:

"Hhayi Mzali 😂😭."

@uncle_ pancakes 🫶🏿 commented:

"Her intrusive thoughts won 😭."

@Mimi🥴 shared:

"Things you will see at town😭."

@Keamogetswe🖤 said:

"@chlomo.♤ girl!? why is yo auntie misbehaving when we not there 🤣😭."

