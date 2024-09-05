An elderly woman who has no idea about the modern technology and its tricks fell for a prank

The elderly woman looked into a camera not knowing that a cockroach filter was used to get her reaction

The video gained thousands of likes and comments, with many online users loving and laughing at the elderly woman's reaction

An elderly woman reacted funny to a prank. Images: @nivea_fboys1/ TikTok, @Liubomyr Vorona/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

An elderly woman hilariously reacted to a funny camera filter, leaving the internet in laughter.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @nivea_fboys1, the gogo is looking at the camera. Little did she know that she was being pranked. The person who pulled the joke on the elderly woman used a hilarious filter.

The filter they used makes one think that a cockroach is running all over their face. And yes, the granny reacted hilariously to the filter because she had no idea what was happening. She tried to remove the imaginary cockroach from her face - lol.

Granny respond to a funny prank

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi laughs at the video

The video gained over a million views, with many laughing at how the elderly woman reacted to the prank.

@je laughed:

"Yho guys i laughed😭😭."

@Seabe sa Matlhogonolo 👑💎💞 shared:

"Watching this again after a while, never gets old."

@Gilbert Tlhapisang said:

"That high pitched wavy heeeeeeeeee was personal."

@Bonang Tshegofatso commented:

"They're playing with grandma she thinks it's real when it's tiktok 🤣🤣🤣🤣."

@ndumi66 expressed:

"She tried to take it out from the nose."

@Olthando wrote:

"The last scream was seriously asking for help 🤣🤣🤣."

@Elly said:

"I love you funny my grandma 😂😂😂😂."

@SylviaSly360 wrote:

"Iyoooo😂😂😂😂."

@Patriciakholofelo laughed:

"Goat sound at the end🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣buried me alive 🤣🤣🤣."

@Pinky_Girl was entertained:

"Night made."

Granddaughter pulled a hilarious prank on her grandmother

In another story, Briefly News reported about a granddaughter who tricked her grandma with a TV remote.

A video posted by @lindyee4 on TikTok shows an elderly woman lying in bed peacefully until her granddaughter pops in with a remote, which startled the old lady. The grandchild handed the remote over to the woman as though it were a phone. She told her grandmother that someone was calling her. The lady placed the remote to her ear and started talking.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News