A recent TikTok video has left Mzansi in stitches after a cameraman played a classic prank on Gogo, leading to an unexpected and hilarious reaction. Poor woman almost had a stroke!

Some of the best pranks are played on the elderly who do not know better, especially when it comes to technology.

Gogo falls for a cracked TV prank

The TikTok video captures the scene as the cameraman sets up a convincing image of a cracked TV on the screen, positioning themselves on the couch and waiting for Gogo to enter the room. As Gogo, wrapped snugly in a blanket, makes her way towards the TV, the cameraman prompts her to take a look at the supposed damage.

With concern evident on her face, Gogo examines the screen, and as she focuses on the 'crack', she lets out a sudden, piercing scream that echoes through the room. Her hands immediately fly to her head in shock, and her reaction is one of complete horror, believing the TV is severely damaged.

Take a look:

Mzansi laughs at the poor granny's horror

Mzansi erupted in laughter at Gogo's reaction, finding the situation hilariously relatable as she fell for the prank. The video quickly became a viral sensation, with viewers sharing the clip and commenting on the sheer shock and comedic timing displayed by Gogo.

Read some comments:

Jay4011 laughed:

“I like how she pushed the other child out of the way”

Tumiiey Oreoo shared:

“I thought we were the only family speaking three different languages in the same house.”

Lumkasibingibingi was finished:

“The scream she sounds like the siren of an ambulance.”

MasegoWame shared:

“Close the challenge, she is the winner”

