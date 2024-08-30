An elderly couple hilariously visited their son and decided to adorably argue in front of him

The duo wanted to sit on the couch that was closer to a heater but there was not enough space for them

The online community reacted to the video, with many expressing their love for the two

Two parents had a hilarious fight at their son's place. Images: @phumzokota/ TikTok, @Lighthouse Films/ Getty Images

A video of an elderly couple loving on each other has made rounds on social media.

In the TikTok clip uploaded by @phumzokota, the Xhosa parents are visiting their beloved son. The two hilariously fought over a seat. They presumably wanted to sit on the couch that was closer to the heater - lol.

The dad took the opportunity to tell his wife that everything in that house belonged to their son so she can't bully him like she does at home, jokingly so. The son was entertained by the parents, laughing in the background of the clip.

Parents hilariously argue at their son's place

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens love the adorable parents

The video gained over 8k likes, with many online users laughing and loving the duo's love.

@zanelefaith695 commented:

"More videos of them 😂😂😂❤️."

@Mthandazo Mbhele adored:

"Nothing give hope like old black functioning families ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

@hope_p279 was entertained:

"🤣🤣🤣They are so cute maan 💝."

@Pam ntlokwana expressed:

"🥰❤️I just love this content."

@zandiledlamini897 loved:

"This is beautiful man, I cant stop smilling😁, Le heater akuyo yakho🤣🤣🤣🤣."

@Thando B. Mbete shared:

"You're blessed mfowethu!! 🤣🤣❤️."

@tjfjdkskwkemfjf said:

"When you love each other so hard you end up looking like each other 😒."

@nosipho Mahlanguza joked:

"Khona into e wrong LA bayafana ababantu👌." (There is something wrong here. These people look alike)

