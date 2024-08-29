An adorable family of four tried the face challenge which turned out to be more challenging than expected

A bundle of joy struggled to follow directions and instead, showed love to her big brother

The online community reacted to the video, with many adoring the family and feeling envious

An adorable family participated in a face challenge. Images: @maseghomace

Source: TikTok

A family of four adorably participated in the face challenge, leaving the internet envious.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @maseghomace, the family is trying to take a picture of their faces in a horizontal angle. To achieve the desired result they had to strategically lay down and face the camera.

The mom, dad and their firstborn managed to do the task. However, their young girl was having a tough time because instead of placing her head on top of his brothers to achieve the picture, the little one was loving on her brother, kissing him - adorable.

"This is harder than I thought."

Family adorably takes a shot at face challenge

Watch the lovely TikTok video below:

TikTok users love the family

The video gained over 30k likes, with many online users loving the adorable family.

@Hle said:

"She adores her brother ❤️."

@Cheshe shared:

"My girl just came to kiss her brother and look cute, tsa challenge gaa di tsene 🤣."

@mmasabataditirwa expressed:

"Went wrong where?😳😳. Those incessant cute smooches carried you guys🤣🤣🥰🥰🥰."

@Mela_N❤️ commented:

"She’s just a girl that wants to kiss her brother 🥹❤️😍."

@Nic Mar said:

"Why am I smiling alone to this video😂adorable."

@Bow_nie_swa adored:

"No this is cute🥹 nothing went wrong ☺️."

@Oarabile Jasmine loved:

"Ame is so adorable and such a kisser…the way she keeps kissing her brother bathong 🤧🥹🥹❤️❤️❤️."

Older brother adorably obsesses over little sister

In another story, Briefly News reported about a 25-year-old brother who showed love to his three-month-old sister.

In a TikTok clip uploaded by @kingtee_rsa, he can be seen being playful with his sibling, singing and adorably spinning her around. The young man was visibly happy to have the little one as the new addition to the family. In other clips on his TikTok, he shared several moments with the three-month-old, saying she is his new obsession.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News