A young lady played rough and pulled a hilarious lobola letter joke on her Xhosa father

The elderly man did not receive the letter well, saying no one would enter his premises regarding the note

The online community reacted to the video, with many laughing at how the man responded to the joke

A young lady pulled her dad's leg with a lobola joke. Images: @black_lunatic/ Instagram, @black_lunatic_/ TikTok

Source: UGC

A young lady pulled a hilarious joke on her Xhosa dad and things went south, leaving the internet in laughter.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @black_lunatic_, the young lady gave her father a letter. She pretended it was from the uncles of her other half. As per many South African black cultures, if one wants to marry, the man's family must send a letter to the woman's family and ask for her hand.

However, the dad was not pleased with the letter. This may be due to the way it was written by the young lady - unprofessional. The elderly man started making threats, saying no one would come to his house regarding the so-called lobola letter - lol. The daughter told her dad it was a TikTok joke.

Xhosa dad reacts to lobola joke

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

TikTokkers laugh at the overreacting dad

The video gained over 15k likes with many online users laughing at the father's hilarious reaction.

@Masego 💎Diiamond💎 wondered:

"Bathong what’s on the letter!😭"

@. said:

"He was low-key excited, his feet were jumping for joy😂😂😂."

@Dolly asked:

"I don’t understand.. why is he reacting like this if it’s people abafuna umthshato."

@Zuki studio shared:

"Exactly how My dad and bothers would react sana 😭."

@Lerato stanned:

"🤣🤣🤣I love him ! 😭😭"

@KT laughed:

"The mutliple Qs in the beginning.😅"

@akon8561 was entertained:

"Daddy is very protective of his daughters 🤣🤣."

Dad reacts with bravery to phone call prank

In another story, Briefly News reported about a father who bravely reacted to a prank.

In a TikTok clip uploaded by @_lesedi.0, she pulled the infamous phone call prank on her dad where a man calls and wants to speak to the owner of the phone and ends up threatening the person who answered the call.

Source: Briefly News