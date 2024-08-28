“The Surpriser Got Surprised”: Mzansi in Stitches After a Man’s Naughty Surprise Goes Wrong
- A man thought he was surprising his wife by dressing as a woman, only to be met with an unexpected visitor
- The woman did not tell him that she would bring her mother with shocking the man in the process
- After watching the video, social media users were amused taking time to comment on his feed
A TikTok video of a man trying to surprise his wife at their home after she was away soon turned ugly as she returned home with her mother.
The video was shared on TikTok by the user @tarriemartin, leaving many social media users in stitches.
Surprise gone wrong
In the video, the guy wore a black mini-skirt, a pink crop top and pink heels. He also had a surgical mask covering his eyes and a red rose, which he carried with his mouth.
Playfully, he started dancing as the door opened, thinking he was surprising his wife. The wife entered the house with her mom, shocking the husband, who ran for his life.
Mzansi peeps weigh in on the video
The video attracted over three thousand comments and 150k likes. Social media users detailed their amusement, with some declaring they watched the video more than once.
User @zandile.sokolo shared:
"Atleast the mother knows her daughter is happy 😂😂😂❤️❤️I love this."
User @naffienaff1 tried to imagine what the TikTokker did after running, commenting:
"He used back door n called Terrie to confirm if the mom is gone so he could come back 😂😂😂."
User @beingestherr added some humour to the situation, adding:
"I’m sure you still running 😂At least the mother got to know that her daughter is at a happy place❤️🥹."
User @cosmo detailed:
"When Marrying your Type was a Person 👍👍🙈🤣."
User @usermaseamofokeng joined in the laughing, commenting:
"The more I repeat the video the more i keep 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣."
User @nadia joked:
"🤣🤣🤣🤣Rumour has it that he's still running."
Source: Briefly News
