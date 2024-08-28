A cute video of a couple getting ready for church warmed many social media users' hearts

The wife took the video showing the husband going up and down as they were about to leave for church

Social media users rushed to the comment section to share how much they related to the couple's content

A young lady shared an amusing video of her pre-church Sunday morning with her husband. Image: @lilmisthang

A young wife shared a video of her husband preparing for church on a Sunday morning on TikTok's video platform.

The lady, whose user name is @lilmisthang, finished preparing before her husband.

Sunday's are for church

In the video, a calm @lilmisthang could be seen taking a video of herself in their long mirror while her husband walked up and down.

While walking up and down, the man asked if the wife had money for the church's collection. She responded that she didn't have any, further asking him to draw it from the bank.

Mzansi share their thoughts on the video

After seeing the video, social media users rushed to the comment section. Many were amused by the man's response to the wife when she asked him to withdraw church collection money from the back.

User @thobekilengubeni was feeling silly commenting:

"The walk is so giving a born again John Wick 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂👌👌👌👌."

User @pfanotsatsawane added:

"Broooo😭That first pass? Blud was flying. Caught me off guard."

User @nina_simoneb

"Can we talk about semhle while passing. N mama is stunning 🍓❤️🍒🍒😍🙏🙏😍💋."

User @notafraidof.7 spoke about the up-and-down movement, commenting:

"The way he keeps zooming past you 😭😭."

User @user4107249490839 noted:

"Looking for money before church is so real 😭😂."

User @clieh.zulu left a humorous comment, adding:

"Why is passing there by the mirror like a spiritual husband😂😂😂."

