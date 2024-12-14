A mathematics teacher showed people how she manages to engage her class even outside of active learning

In a video, the young woman inspired her students to work hard in class through creative means

Online users were full of compliments for the teacher, who demonstrated inspiring dedication to her job

A professional educator in South Africa recently impressed online users. In a TikTok, the woman shared her unique tactic for getting her students focused.

A mathematics educator helped her matriculants focus by chanting. Image: @noluthandocebisa6

The maths teacher who was in groove mode received 900,000 views and over 80,000 likes. People commented on the video, marvelling at the active teacher who led matriculants to the finish line.

Maths educator dances and sings with class

In a TikTok video, teacher @noluthandocebisa6 was doing a chant with her class in a game. She commanded their full attention and used gestures as they recited on beat. The classroom was chanting about parts of trees in a certain order. Watch the video:

SA in awe of maths teacher

Online users were impressed by the educator, who was eager to make lessons fun for her students. People complimented the woman on her beauty and dedication to the job. Read the comments below:

Nollie_77 said:

"Yaaaaaaaas 👏🏾❤️this brings back such fond childhood memories."

Sandile Shezi wrote:

"High Schools now using the crèche method 😂 funny, but it works."

BuceeMM❤️ gushed:

"My favourite song 🥰"

heyhey applauded:

"Ende is a hit ft cocomelon 😂"

harmogdxq7s joked:

"Come exam time, I know I'd only remember 'Ende... Onde... Ende"'😂🥺"

Lucky Nkosi declared:

"Ngaze ngamthanda (I love you)."

Mafika100 said:

"Imagine a child who comes from a dysfunctional family, and they come to this class. I love it🥰"

Selesteh K Simon added:

"I bet she's the reason most learners would not want to be absent from school"

