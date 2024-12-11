A graduate's lonely celebration on her big day is touching South African hearts on social media

Despite her achievement, no family or friends were present to cheer her on during the graduation ceremony

Hundreds of netizens flooded her comments section with uplifting messages to make her feel better

A woman shared visuals from her solo graduation. Image: @miss_mhiko

Source: TikTok

Graduation is meant to be a celebration of hard work, but sometimes life has other plans.

Bittersweet academic milestone

One graduate shared her bittersweet moment of receiving distinctions without any family or friends in the crowd to cheer her on.

The emotional clip was posted on her TikTok page @miss_mhiko. It shows the young woman sitting alone among her peers.

Different way to celebrate graduation

Experts say celebrating solo doesn’t mean skipping the fun. An alternative way to mark the occasion can include treating yourself to a fine dining experience that can turn a simple meal into a memorable moment.

Watch the video below:

The post gained traction with thousands of views and comments from empathetic followers.

See a few reactions below:

@Miss_X Nkebs said:

"Congratulations my love. 😍 We are your TikTok family and we see you! Mncwiiiii."

@hlengiwe commented:

"You did well baby so proud of you beautiful stranger. 🥰🔥❤️"

@onalennanalengake wrote:

"I'm so sorry honey God is with you. ❤️"

@Ezyjus mentioned:

"Sometimes you have to walk alone. That's Life!"

@MissPT stated:

"Congratulations stranger, we are proud of you. 🙏❤️ If you live in Gauteng and want someone to come and cheer you on, hit me up, I’ll come and celebrate you. ❤️"

@Slim-Chrigah posted:

"Hugs and kisses to you love. Be proud of that achievement though."

@ellenmanasoe wrote:

"Sending love and hugs. I have a feeling this will be me soon."

@ngikhethiwe added:

"Askies mama, no one deserves to be alone at such big moments. 🫂❤️‍🩹 All this will be a part of an incredible success story. Congratulations and well done 🥂 All the best moving forward. I'm proud of you."

