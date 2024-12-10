One bestie surprised her friend with a heartwarming gift during a car ride, and TikTok can't get enough

The thoughtful and pricey gesture shown in a video brought her bestie to tears of gratitude and joy

Mzansi peeps are flooding the comments, calling their bond inspiring and showering love on their friendship

A woman gifted her friend a brand new phone. Image: @zolile_gumede

Source: TikTok

These days real friends are hard to find. A Mzansi woman made sure her friend knew how much she appreciated her with a generous gift.

Mzansi woman spoils her bestie

She made her bestie’s day by giving her a brand-new phone. The sweet surprise happened during a casual car ride. The touching scene showed the woman bursting into tears and thanking her buddy.

Based on the overwhelming emotions, it's clear she was not expecting to be spoiled.

Sweet video gains traction on TikTok

The footage, posted by @zolile_gumede on TikTok, got thousands of views, likes and shares.

Watch the video below:

South Africans are swooning over their heartfelt connection and calling it the ultimate friendship goal.

See a few reactions below:

@leratomohasi said:

"You healed parts she never talked about. ❤️❤️❤️😭😭😭"

@Nishynish commented:

"This girl shows up for everyone. Thank you for doing this for her God bless your friendship."

@SenamileLungelNgw stated:

"That 'yini' means I love you so much. 🥺♥️"

@ZandileSithole wrote:

"May your pocket never run dry. 😭🥰🥺"

@SneNgubane mentioned:

"This is so beautiful. I bet she’s a giver who never receives much and she’s so appreciative of what you do for her. 🥺🥺😍😍"

@ma-usana highlighted:

"You just made the little girl in her so happy."

@Zanelefikazanelemodise1 typed:

"This is what I call I've got your back no matter what. 🥰🥰"

@Aiza added:

"I love you sis wam. I just cried loud because I know how she feels. 😭🥰"

Source: Briefly News