A sweet moment between two ladies went viral on social media, leaving many people in awe

The hun showcased how she surprised her friend on her 21st birthday, and the video gained over 1.1 million views

People loved the sweet moment as they gushed over the besties while some expressed their thoughts

Talk about friendship goals. A wholesome video of two besties left many people on the internet in their feelings, and it went viral online.

A woman surprised her bestie on her 21st birthday in a TikTok video. Image: @amannda.n

Bestie goals for 21st birthday

The clip shared by TikTok user @amannda.n shows the young lady arriving at her friend's place with black-and-white balloons, flowers, and gifts.

The hun called out to her bestie outside the gate, and she got out. She began to cry after seeing her friend who went all out for her 21st birthday. @amannda.n's video captured the attention of many, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments, leaving people in awe.

Watch the heartwarming video below:

SA gushes over the besties

The online community was in awe as they flooded the comments section to rave over the heartwarming moment.

Cindy_makhathini_tango said:

"We always cry with strangers on this app."

Pretty yaya wrote:

"May this kind of friendship locate me this is so beautiful."

Kinky added:

"Thank you chomi for making my day so special I love and appreciate you."

Kwazimbiingo expressed:

"She even knows her bestie’s voice."

Roshu commented

"You did good, this is so beautiful, praying for genuine friendship."

