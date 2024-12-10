A Mzansi woman’s emotional "Yes!" to her boyfriend's surprise proposal is giving us all the feels

Her reaction as her boyfriend pops the question during a romantic picnic date is captured in a video

Her heartfelt sobs and pure joy during the proposal have TikTok users gushing about the moment

A couple got engaged and the sweet moment spread on social media. Image: @simply.gifts.sa

Source: TikTok

Aww, love is truly a beautiful thing! A heartwarming video of the beginning of a woman's happily ever after was shared on social media.

Marriage proposal on a picnic date

During a chill picnic date, her boyfriend suddenly popped the question out of nowhere. She was left speechless, and tears streaming down her face as she said yes.

The moment was so real, that she cried her eyes out. Her genuine reaction showed just how much this proposal meant to her.

Couple's engagement touches TikTok users

The wholesome moment was shared on TikTok by @simply.gifts.sa. Viewers are totally touched by her reaction and the pure romance displayed.

Watch the video below:

Netizens are showering the couple with love, praising the boyfriend’s creativity and the woman’s heartfelt response.

See a few reactions below:

@jay.mac000 asked:

"Ladies why do you tend to cry when you get proposed to, and what goes through your mind in that moment?"

@Buhleighh wrote:

"As disappointing and as painful it is to be in a relationship these days, I still I believe in love. I believe in what I am seeing right here. 🥹❤️😍 Congratulations! ❤️❤️"

@Lilihle shared:

"Now I feel bad I didn't cry when my husband proposed. 😩🥺 Congratulations! Been married for 14 years now and I still love him."

@onkarabile685 mentioned:

"Bathong walla bohloko so sister. Did you give up nare? Congrats! 🥰"

@maspopo commented:

"I'm also crying! 😎 Love is beautiful yoh akasa khali."

@lebo4jesus stated:

"Marriage is the most sweetest experience life can offer you."

@user2856815723028 typed:

"Love wins! 🥺🤭💯 Congratulations bethuna this is beautiful to watch. 🥰 May God protect you, your marriage, your family till wheels fall off. ❤️"

@NomfundoDuma143 added:

"Yhooo baby girl making me cry so early in the morning. Congrats babes. ❤️🥰🥰"

Source: Briefly News