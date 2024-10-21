A lady with no friends touched the hearts of Mzansi peeps after sharing a video in her graduation gear sitting at a restaurant to celebrate by herself

The woman shared she had no friends, adding that she wanted to celebrate her achievement; hence, she took herself out

Social media users were moved by the post and opened a group to plan something special for her

A gorgeous babe from KZN found herself with no one to cheer at her graduation as she stayed in Joburg with no family or friends around.

The babe shared a post about this on her TikTok page, which attracted almost 500K views and many comments from her user handle @uc_zziii.

The hun celebrating at a restaurant

The woman bought a cake and went to Rocco Mamas wearing stoles and a graduation cap for her three qualifications. She shared she was offered a free meal after one person at the restaurant asked why she rocked up alone. That touched social media users who planned to celebrate her.

The woman followed up, explaining that TikTok users were planning a party for her and that others could join if they wanted to.

Mzansi joins hands to celebrate the hun

After watching the video, almost 2K TikTok users joined in to celebrate the babe. One touched social media user opened a group to organise a special graduation celebration for @u_zzii, and anyone who wished could join.

User @Sukoluhle added:

"Ladies, join the WhatsApp group so we set a date to celebrate this beautiful soul🥰.. She deserves it."

User @Katlego Xaba added:

"You’re actually so strong I would’ve cried. The last week, I celebrated my birthday alone and was crying the whole time, so I ended up going back to my apartment 😔."

User @Palesa_Molly said:

"Hai Hai, no, we need to throw you a graduation party... congratulations standwa 🎉🎉🎇🎇🎇🎇."

User @Duka commented:

"You did it alone mntase, and don't wait for someone to come and celebrate you ❤️💐 once more congratulations."

User @Divine said:

"Ohk, we have a graduation to celebrate as a country. Let's unites. All good things🥰🥰."

User @Arabella 2104 asked:

"Can we come now sis and celebrate with you."

