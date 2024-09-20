"Wow, what an inspiration": Mzansi peeps rejoice as 75-year-old woman graduates with Master's degree
- South Africans got inspired after the University of Pretoria shared pictures of a Master's degree graduate who completed her studies past the retirement age
- Karin Blignault's photo was shared along with the title of her thesis, receiving many congratulatory messages in return
- Social media users wished the woman well and showed interest in reading her thesis
The University of Pretoria honoured Karin Blignault, an equine and rider biometrics specialist and author of Horse books and DVD - Four Steps to Riding Success after she completed her master's program.
The woman's graduation pictures were shared on the university's Facebook page under the user handle @UnivofPretoria.
You're never too old to get an education
The university shared photos of the graduate showing a level of pride and dedication. In one photo, she stands with dignity, her hands folded below her tummy. Other pictures show her at the podium, and another shows her rejoicing with her hands up.
The university paired the picture post with a caption that reads:
"At 75, Karin Blignault from Cape Town has earned her master’s in occupational therapy with distinction! Her innovative research on rider-horse communication introduces a new approach that could revolutionise equestrian education, reducing years of training to just four lessons."
Karin Blignault was also quoted saying:
“This degree is not for me, but for the thousands of riders and horses who struggle to communicate without anxiety.”
See the post here:
Mzansi love the woman's determination
The online community was impressed with the post after seeing it, and some expressed interest in reading the occupational therapist's thesis.
User @Kelly Marnewick promised:
"Wow!!! I'm going to read that thesis. Fascinating."
User @Heather Jones Scheffel detailed:
"Sounds fascinating and so necessary in the equestrian world!! Congratulations 🎊."
User @Regan Berry shared:
"That’s awesome congratulations, Karin Blignault! A fabulous achievement and a fascinating topic! 🎉❤️🎉."
User @Ke Kenny noted:
"Wow! inspiration, congratulations 🎉."
