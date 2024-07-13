A dedicated Mzansi woman graduated from The North West University after failing matric twice

After failing matric twice in a row, Nomsa Jama found it in herself to keep pushing and fight for her dreams

Today, Jama is enjoying a great season of harvest as she enjoys the fruits of her labour

Nomsa Jama graduated from The North West University after failing matric twice.

A determined lady shared her rocky journey to graduation. Image: @oyama_mgojo

Jama shared the exciting news on her TikTok and a lengthy caption depicting her rocky journey.

Mzansi lady graduates university after failing matric twice

A dedicated woman shared her inspiring journey to graduating from university. Nomsa Jama shared on her TikTok that she has not had the smoothest journey.

The lady failed her matric in 2017 and nursed her broken heart by convincing herself to rewrite the following year. Unfortunately, she failed her matric again in 2018. The light only came in 2019 when she finally did her victory dance after passing matric.

Jama captioned the sweet post:

"Failed matric (2017), went to re-write (2018) and failed again, went back to re-write for the second time (2019), and now I'll be attending my graduation ceremony....didn't even believe that I'd make it to second year, but God did. If anything? I needed to do this for myself more than anyone else.

This is validation enough that I am capable of achieving anything and everything I want, for as long as I put my whole heart and mind into it. Everytime I look myself in the mirror, my inner person keeps telling me "We did it bestie, we did it", yes we did. The other things I achieved were just a cherry on top. The whole cake is a degree. Listen, I'm grateful beyond words. I am super proud of myself. God's timing is the perfect timing, "Yonk'into ine xesha layo"

Watch the video below:

Determination is self-love

After the excitement of finally passing matric on her third attempt, Jama’s journey directed her to North West University, where she would graduate in 2024.

The emotional lady shared a sweet post that warmed Mzansi netizens, who commented:

@Muzz Shmmy shared his rocky journet:

"I thought I'm the only one who got as many as statement like that like i have more than five statements kodwa Ekgcineni I Have this one Emnandi."

@Bontle Shieda Lceasa was inspired and proud:

"Congratulations babes , to me it’s a motivation it’s my first year and I am seeing flames but I believe it will get better with time."

