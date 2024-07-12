A 19-year-old boy has been exposed on TikTok for wanting to marry a 34-year-old woman

The lady has been stunned since she received a text from her Ben 10 telling her that his uncles will be paying lobola soon

Netizens questioned the bizarre relationship in the comments section

What would we do without TikTok's bizarre scandals?

A 34-year-old woman shared that a 19-year-old matric boy will pay lobola for her soon. Image: @montydineolesole/TikTok/@Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

A 19-year-old boy in matric is head over heels in love with a 34-year-old woman

Mzansi's couple age gap

They say age is nothing but a number. These days, couples with a huge age gap are celebrated.

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble raised eyebrows for a minute, but Bruce Jenner's turning into a woman stole the show and paved the way for relationship age gaps. Today, Cher is tied up with a boy toy, and so are other celebrities.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi amazed by bizarre couple goals

Bringing it back to Mzansi, a 19-year-old boy is into MILFs. The matriculant played a different game regarding courting and went straight for marriage.

The youngster promised his sugar mama marriage as he told her that his father and uncles would be hanging outside her yard singing traditional tunes very soon.

The lady was too amused to swallow the mind-boggling news and shared it on WhatsApp, where netizens added their two cents, if not two hundred, on the matter:

@Kay777 hopes for a fun life for the boy before becoming a married man:

"Let the kid experience fun and life in varsity pls mommy."

@kgote is concerned about the motives of the relationship:

"When did you start dating is the question everyone should be asking."

@Pumii created a devastating scenario that's true:

"If it was a 34 year old man and a 19 year old girl benizothini?! Yha neh."

@Dee said what needed to be said:

"Not to sound like a broken record but if the roles were reversed and the man is older we would be hearing the R word and the abuse word . Women u really have double standards."

@Zanele ♥️ cannot wrap her head around this relationship:

"34 and he is 19 Awa this is wrong on so many levels. This person might be a child groomer, when did they start dating?"

