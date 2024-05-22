A woman named Abigail shared her horrid journey on TikTok as she fought for a better life for herself and her family

Abigail’s life started falling apart right after matric when she experienced difficulty in getting into university

Through her faith in her maker, Abigail was able to secure a couple of bags to make her tough journey worthwhile

Abigail Dayimani grew up as an excellent scholar who bagged multiple awards.

A matric top student shared her battle with poverty and joblessness after graduating. Image: @Abigail_Dayimani

She matriculated in second place in the top three, but for the sake of an interesting and realistic plot twist, she experienced significant difficulty getting into university.

Abigail continued furthering her studies and managed to get into a university without any financial or emotional support. Without financial funding, Abigail sunk into depression, and when she looked for ways to cheer herself up, she fell pregnant instead.

During this moment when things fell apart, Abigail felt ashamed of herself:

“I don’t know which way to turn. Scared, ashamed ‘cause how can this be the life of a top student?”

Watch Abigail’s video below:

Hard decisions

When things started to fall apart, Abigail decided to dropout of school and saved up enough money to singlehandedly prepare for her unborn baby.

After giving birth, Abigail managed to find her very first job at Ikigai Coffee Bar and Deli:

“I asked God to please give me six months with my baby and He did. My employer bad so much faith in me and it made me want to do better.”

The stress of Covid

When Covid hit, it also messed up the hospitality industry which kept Abigail’s cheque to stop rolling:

“I was stressed about providing for my baby.”

After her decision to take a leap of faith, Abby applied for Government jobs and internships:

“I was shortlisted. Had to write tests and landed my first government job interview.”

She started working when Covid was still topping the charts which made Abby anxious about spreading the virus at home.

It wasn’t until long before she lost her job after the contract ended. She was jobless with a three year old daughter to feed. The mother applied everywhere with no luck:

“I was willing to work anywhere so that I can at least support my daughter.”

After months of unsuccessful jog hunting, Abigail decided to freelance where she helped businesses for free in hopes that they would hire her.

She finally secured an interview on the seventh of September, 2022 and from then she has been an employed hun who provides for her family.

The internet praised Abigail for her determination and strength. Abigail told social media users that she “does not believe God is done with my story yet”:

“God is far from done. There’s so much that I am yet to accomplish. I put my faith in Him and trust that He’s busy paving the path to my next journey. This is just a pitstop. Please take a leap of faith.”

