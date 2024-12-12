A hairstylist flexed her client's before and after video on her TikTok, showing massive improvements

The before and after clip caught the attention of many social media users, who loved the transformation

Many people rushed to the comment section to compliment the stylist for her fantastic work

A woman showed how she transformed a lady in her beauty bar on TikTok. Credit: Deagreez

A local hairstylist and makeup artist showed that anyone can look like Beyoncé with a quick visit to her salon, as seen in a video of a client's stunning before-and-after transformation.

The clip was shared on the huns beauty bar's TikTok page under the user handle @beauty_roomsa and attracted many views.

The client's before and after

The video begins with the client sitting in a chair with short, dull hair before @beauty_roomsa works her magic. It then transitions to reveal her flaunting a flawlessly styled frontal ponytail and a makeup look fit for a magazine cover.

Mzansi loves the transformation

The video garnered 80K views and nearly 200 comments from people amazed by the client's stunning transformation after @beauty_roomsa worked her magic. Many asked about the pricing, while others promised to visit the beauty bar soon.

User @lelo__6 shared:

"Way maker, miracle worker, promise keeper, light in the darkness 😭😭that is who you are🔥🔥🔥."

User @Asanda added

"The hairdresser is capable of fixing my relationship, stru."

User @KayVee said:

"You really transformed me here 😂😂😂, from zero to hero . Thanks for making my graduation day extra special 💐. Forever wena ♥️."

User @UnderConstruction2024 added:

"Yoh, and she then looked like Jackie from Basketball Wives right after the makeover🥰."

User @Zandz said:

"Ngeke nina nizoboshwaaa (never, you guys will be arrested)👀 changing our identities nje kanjalo ❤️👏 haibo guys! Nothing is impossible."

User @God's fave asked:

"Defined coming weekend, or do I have to make an appointment?

