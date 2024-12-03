“Someone Tag SPCA”: Woman Captures His Dog After Applying Makeup on Him, SA’s in Stitch
- A playful lady wanted her dog's beauty standards to match hers and thought of a way to make him look good
- The hun captured her video after the makeover and shared his video on TikTok, and it went viral, reaching 2.3M views
- The lady's video left social media users rolling with laughter, as many were not expecting it to look as good as it did
Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!
A mama to a dog named Bhova felt playful and decided to turn her dog into a slay queen using some of her products. Later, she shared the clip showing the final result on TikTok.
The babe shared the clip on the video streaming platform under her user handle @mhanabovha3, attracting 98K likes from entertained social media users.
The dog's makeover wins hearts
The clip shows @mhanabovha3's dog, Bhova, chilling on her lap and looking like a slay queen. His brows look good, and he wears pink blush, pink lipstick, and long eyelashes.
PAY ATTENTION: Standing out in social media world? Easy! "Mastering Storytelling for Social Media" workshop by Briefly News. Join Us Live!
Watch the video below:
SA loves the relationship between the dog and its owner
Over 5.7K social media users rushed to the post's feed after viewing the clip, commenting on how cute the dog looked in makeup. Many mentioned who they felt the dog resembled in their communities or families.
User @EXECUTIVEGUDI said:
"It looks lìke di cashier tsa Boxer le Shoprite😭😭🤣😂😫."
User @manyyears06 added:
"The fact that I look like this after doing my own makeup ai😂😂."
User @Tsholofelo commented:
"It's more beautiful than other ladies after they put on makeup😭😭."
User @Lazba Deep 🇿🇦 said:
"The dog wants to cry😭."
User @Keshia❤ added:
"This queen is slaying😭😂."
User @LeratoLira shared:
"Someone tag SPCA😭😭."
SA woman catches her dog drinking prayer water
In another Briefly News article, a God-fearing woman caught her dog drinking her prayer water after she had concluded her conversation with her saviour and filmed it.
The cute clip got many social media users laughing, as many could relate after seeing the actions of the lady's dog.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Editor) Bongiwe Mati is an experienced reporter currently working under the Human Interest desk at Briefly News since (Aug 2024). Prior to joining the Briefly team, she worked for a campus newspaper at the University of the Western Cape (2005) before joining the Marketing and Sales department at Leadership Magazine, Cape Media (2007-2009). She later joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant (2023-2024), writing for digital and print magazines under current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. She can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za