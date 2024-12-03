A playful lady wanted her dog's beauty standards to match hers and thought of a way to make him look good

The hun captured her video after the makeover and shared his video on TikTok, and it went viral, reaching 2.3M views

The lady's video left social media users rolling with laughter, as many were not expecting it to look as good as it did

A mama to a dog named Bhova felt playful and decided to turn her dog into a slay queen using some of her products. Later, she shared the clip showing the final result on TikTok.

The babe shared the clip on the video streaming platform under her user handle @mhanabovha3, attracting 98K likes from entertained social media users.

The dog's makeover wins hearts

The clip shows @mhanabovha3's dog, Bhova, chilling on her lap and looking like a slay queen. His brows look good, and he wears pink blush, pink lipstick, and long eyelashes.

Watch the video below:

SA loves the relationship between the dog and its owner

Over 5.7K social media users rushed to the post's feed after viewing the clip, commenting on how cute the dog looked in makeup. Many mentioned who they felt the dog resembled in their communities or families.

User @EXECUTIVEGUDI said:

"It looks lìke di cashier tsa Boxer le Shoprite😭😭🤣😂😫."

User @manyyears06 added:

"The fact that I look like this after doing my own makeup ai😂😂."

User @Tsholofelo commented:

"It's more beautiful than other ladies after they put on makeup😭😭."

User @Lazba Deep 🇿🇦 said:

"The dog wants to cry😭."

User @Keshia❤ added:

"This queen is slaying😭😂."

User @LeratoLira shared:

"Someone tag SPCA😭😭."

SA woman catches her dog drinking prayer water

In another Briefly News article, a God-fearing woman caught her dog drinking her prayer water after she had concluded her conversation with her saviour and filmed it.

The cute clip got many social media users laughing, as many could relate after seeing the actions of the lady's dog.

