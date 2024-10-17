A cute and thirsty dog hilariously drank its owner's prayer water that was on a glass that was on the floor

The owner captured the moment in a video, saying at least she was done with her prayer session

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the dog's doing adorable and funny

A thirsty dog hilariously drank prayer water. Images: @puseletso795/ TikTok, @Puseletso Mogapi/ Facebook

A woman hilariously caught her dog drinking her prayer water. The situation left the internet in laughter.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @puseletso795, the dog is seen at a place that the woman uses for her prayer sessions. The place has coloured candles and a glass of water.

The thirsty dog hilariously saw it fit to drink its owner's praying water, lol. Luckily, according to the caption, the lady was done with her prayer session when the puppy decided to drink the water.

"My dog she's drinking my praying water ....but after I'm done praying."

Cute dog hilariously drinks prayer water

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens show love to the dog

The video gained over 100k views, with many online users finding the moment adorable and funny. See the comments below:

@Chaska Nkosi joked:

"uSis Thembi would have said the dog represents your grandmother 😂."

@Sabby was entertained:

"Next time please open taxi I want to see something 😂😂😂."

@kay_Morake👑 expressed:

"I look at my dog and sigh coz he finished my shoes😭."

@Tsholofelo shared:

"Mine is always with me when I pahla it even lies down quietly."

@Monts_Monts wrote:

"I think there's something with these black and white dogs, mine does the same. He literally waits for me to finish."

@thozamilehoshenoi@gmail.com commented:

"Camagu."

@Your Highness said:

"It was thirsty nothing hectic 🥺."

Cute dog wants to pray first before eating

In another story, Briefly News reported about an adorable dog that refused to eat food without praying first.

Dog mom Haley Buckland shared a cute clip on her TikTok account (@sykotic_girl) of her furry friend Buddy waiting for her to bless the food. The TikTokker first teases the dog by instructing him to go ahead and eat. However, Buddy did not like that idea.

